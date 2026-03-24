Shortly after the crash of the Colombian Air Force plane, an eyewitness described what he saw

The elderly man explained what he noticed about the plane moments before it crashed

A video of the incident, which showed the plane flying before it was involved in the crash, has gone viral

Just as people are yet to get over the Air Canada Express Flight 8646 incident, which resulted in various injuries, another plane crash has been reported in Colombia.

Reports have confirmed that a Colombian Air Force plane, carrying about 120 passengers on board, crashed not long after taking off from the airport.

Eyewitness shares details about the Colombian Air Force plane that went down. Photo Source: Tiktok/aljazeeraenglish

Source: TikTok

Video of Colombian Air Force plane trends

A video posted by Al Jazeera, attached to this report, shows several individuals, including military personnel, at the crash site. Many bystanders were trying to get a clearer view of the incident, while the military personnel worked to clear the area.

At the time of writing this report, the exact number of casualties has not been confirmed. However, Al Jazeera mentioned that several people survived the incident and were pulled out alive from the plane wreckage.

A resident of the area where the crash occurred described what he witnessed before the plane went down, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

Eyewitness describes what he saw shortly before Colombian Air Force plane crash. Photo Source: Tiktok/aljazeeraenglish

Source: TikTok

The individual, Noe Mota, told @aljazeeraenglish:

"It was flying so low to the ground; one of the engines, the left one, was on fire."

After he described what he saw moments before the crash, footage showed some of the rescued victims being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Many individuals who came across the TikTok video also reacted to the tragic incident in the comments section.

Reactions as many die in air crash

g_nimaki noted:

"America always gives away old planes that end up crashing. Happened in Kenya with a helicopter that killed the chief of defense."

dr_abufares86 shared:

"In the midst of war and uncertainty, little Sham is still fighting for her life with courage beyond her years. Every day is a struggle, yet she holds on to hope, dreaming of a chance to heal and live in peace."

jgamboamelo explained:

"Our president is blaming everybody and doing nothing, as usual."

mr.420mohan wrote:

"What happening? The last 2 years, the aviation industry has been fully damaged."

cars. nyc.77 added:

"What is happening to the world what’s is happening."

richie4best said:

"God have mercy."

legend23976 added:

"Ngl I’m scared to fly nowadays planes crash once or twice a month."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a passenger on board Air Canada Flight 8646 described the chaos he witnessed immediately after the plane landed. According to the report from Montreal Gazette, the passenger said the plane came down very hard and stopped suddenly. Just two seconds later, he recalled a loud slam that threw people around,

Air Canada Express Flight passenger speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a passenger on Canada Express Flight 8646 spoke about the crash that happened at LaGuardia Airport.

The passenger said he was not hurt, but he felt very sick in his stomach after seeing what happened. He said he was very sad about the people who died. He also shared some pictures from the scene so people can understand what happened.

Source: Legit.ng