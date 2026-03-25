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Grief as Survivor of New York Airport Plane Crash Finally Speaks
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Grief as Survivor of New York Airport Plane Crash Finally Speaks

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read

Soon after, an Air Canada jet collided on the runway with a fire truck at the LaGuardia Airport in New York. During the crash, the pilots died, and the flight attendant was hurt, while the passengers tried to escape on their own.

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The passengers tore open the emergency exit doors amid the smell of fuel in the air and debris dangling from the obliterated cockpit. They jumped off the wings of the plane and turned around to assist others who were coming behind them. Some are bleeding, while some have head wounds.

One of the survivor of the Air Canada plane crash in New York has narrated his experience.
Air Canada survivor narrates his experience Photo Credit: @aprajitanefes
Source: Getty Images

According to AP News, one of the passengers, Clément Lelièvre, said, “Strangely enough, I wasn’t scared or panicked. On the contrary, I think most of us were pretty aware of what happened.” He further added that “So we all went outside; we got other people out.”

The crew members and about 40 passengers on the regional jet that was travelling from Montreal, as well as two people from the fire truck, were hospitalised. Some of the casualties suffered serious injuries, but most of them were released on Monday, March 23, while others only walked away because they did not need medical treatment.

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The viral video of the incident has started generating reactions. Below are some of their comments:

Boris Johnson's Nigerian counterpart decried the controller's warning:

"I know control towers are trained not 2 show fear when communicating but this was so bad, see the controller telling d truck to stop so casually, no sign or heightened voice to show some imminent threat, he was just talking as if he’s in his bedroom playing ps5 on one hand and using his other hands and eyes to talk to the truck driver, why did d truck driver even want to cross d runaway without checking."

GenZ Accountant faulted the truck driver:

"Is the truck driver blind or something? They had enough time to avoid the accident, but chose to endanger life."

letgobrandon.nft fauted the controller:

"Controller at fault, u allow a truck to cross while a plane was landing, then try to cancel it at the last minute and expect communication to be processed according to signal, no way the fire truck is expected to be a plane coming down when they give the all clear."

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Ramfam criticised the controller's comment:

"You knew this was going sideways when she said ‘let me ask them'"

You can see the video of the incident on X here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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