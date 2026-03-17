A video showing the moment aircraft 9G-AD7 was flying across a sea near a popular city has gone viral after it crashed

Details of the report revealed the number of individuals on board who died as a result of the tragic incident

Authorities in the city where it happened have also reacted to the incident and have commenced an investigation to determine the cause

An aircraft with the code or designation 9G-AD7, alleged to be carrying two passengers, has reportedly crashed, claiming the lives of both individuals on board.

A report made available by Yen confirmed the incident while also sharing additional details on where the plane was headed when it met with tragedy.

Video shows aircraft 9G-AD7 flying moments before it crashed, casualties reported. Left photo for illustration purpose only. Photo Source: Instagram/Gossips247, Getty Images/Michael Dunning

Source: Getty Images

Aircraft 9G-AD7 crashes, 2 people dead

In the detailed publication, it was revealed that the aircraft 9G-AD7 was headed to a specific location in Ghana but crashed in an area identified as Oninku Park in Tema Community 1. The two people on board, a passenger and a pilot, both lost their lives in the unexpected incident.

Additional details published by Yen clarified that the aircraft 9G-AD7 was flying from a place mentioned as Ho to the capital of Ghana, Accra, and was expected to reach its destination around 15:20 GMT. However, it is believed to have lost radio contact, with the last communication recorded at 14:18 GMT.

The report also added that the authorities in Ghana, where the incident occurred, would release more details as soon as they are available.

Aircraft 9G-AD7 crashes near popular city, video of moments before goes viral. Photo for illustration purpose only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LIVINUS

Source: Getty Images

Video of plane crash surfaces online

A video, however, surfaced online showing the moment many people gathered as the plane flew in the air, moments before it reportedly crashed, resulting in the death of both individuals.

The video was shared on Instagram by a media user, @Gossips247, and has since gone viral online.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that another air crash occurred in India, claiming the lives of seven people, including a 10-year-old girl. The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was flying from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi when it crashed into the forest in Gaurikund. All seven occupants, including the pilot, were confirmed dead.

The passengers were identified as Rajveer, the pilot; Vikram Rawat; Vinod; Trishti Singh; Rajkuma; Shraddha; and Rashi.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a private jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited crashed-landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Sunday morning, December 14.

The aircraft, carrying 11 people, including three crew members, was arriving from Abuja when it experienced an unusual landing. Eyewitnesses said the plane came to a stop on the runway, and passengers were quickly evacuated.

Pilot saves passenger plane during emergency landing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a pilot from Starsky Aviation safely crash-landed a passenger plane on the shoreline near Mogadishu, with all 55 people on board surviving.

The Fokker 50 aircraft, carrying 50 passengers and five crew members, had just taken off on a flight to Puntland when a technical problem was detected.

Source: Legit.ng