Muhammadu Sanusi II earned N442 million in 2025 as a non-executive director at MTN Group, up from N412 million in 2024

This is as a result of improved company performance and the growing importance of board-level oversight

The increase in remuneration coincides with MTN’s return to profitability, as highlighted by CEO Karl Toriola

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, received N442 million (about $324,000) in total remuneration from MTN Group for the 2025 financial year.

This marks an increase from the N412 million he earned in 2024, according to the company’s latest disclosures on board compensation.

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II Earns N442m from MTN as Telecom Giant Returns to Profit

Source: UGC

Sanusi, who joined MTN’s board as a non-executive director in July 2019, earned roughly R1.82 million (about N148 million) in retainer fees. He also received R1.37 million (around N112 million) for participating in board meetings, along with additional payments tied to strategy engagements and special assignments

Within the company, he plays a role across several key committees, including Risk Management, Finance, and Social Ethics, contributing to oversight of operations and regulatory compliance in major markets such as Nigeria and Ghana.

Analysts say the figures reflect the growing value placed on experienced non-executive directors, particularly in large multinational firms operating in Africa’s telecom sector, according to Daily Trust.

Sanusi's experience and corporate influence

Before ascending the throne, Sanusi built a distinguished career in banking and public service.

As governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, he spearheaded critical reforms following the global financial crisis, helping to stabilise Nigeria’s financial system.

He also previously served as chief executive officer of First Bank of Nigeria.

Beyond his role at MTN, he chairs Black Rhino Management Services Limited and holds multiple directorships across the continent, maintaining strong influence in corporate and economic circles.

At the same time, who is now studying Law at the Northwest University, continues to serve as a respected traditional and religious leader in Northern Nigeria and is a prominent member of the Tijaniyya Sufi Order.

The latest remuneration comes as MTN records a notable financial rebound. The company reported a 55.1% surge in service revenue, reaching N5.2 trillion in its 2025 audited results, signaling recovery after previous losses driven by foreign exchange challenges.

According to MTN’s chief executive officer, Karl Toriola, the 2025 financial year marked a turning point for the business, with a return to profitability and the restoration of positive retained earnings.

Analysts say this recovery further underscores the importance of strong governance and strategic oversight in sustaining corporate growth.

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II Earns N442m from MTN as Telecom Giant Returns to Profit

Source: UGC

MTN promises better services

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toriola said that tariff hike would address rising operational costs and ensure critical investments in infrastructure in the telecom industry.

He noted that this tariff adjustment is an important step towards addressing economic pressures on the industry.

The telecommunications giant CEO assured subscribers that the tariff adjustment would improve services.

Source: Legit.ng