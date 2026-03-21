A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment that she packed out of an apartment that she recently rented

In a now-viral video, the lady accused her landlord of selling her apartment just two weeks after she moved in

Emotional reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady's joy at securing a new apartment was short-lived, as she was forced to pack her bags and leave just two weeks after moving in.

She lamented that her landlord suddenly sold the property, and she was left with no option but to vacate the premises.

Landlord's sudden sale of house leaves lady crying out online. Photo credit: @specialandmom/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady vents as anger sends her packing

The woman, identified as @specialandmom on TikTok, shared a video of herself moving out of the apartment, and destroying some things she already installed, like wallpapers.

She accused the landlord of failing to provide a refund for the remaining period of her tenancy, and claiming that agents had already taken their commission.

The video sparked emotional reactions on social media, with many users sharing their own experiences of similar predicaments.

Some expressed outrage at the landlord's actions, while others empathised with the woman's situation.

According to the woman, the landlord's refusal to provide a full refund caused her financial hardship, with agents allegedly deducting money from the total package fee.

The woman's situation reiterated the challenges faced by many renters in Nigeria, who often find themselves at the mercy of unscrupulous landlords.

Lady forced out of new home just two weeks after moving in. Photo credit: @specialandmom/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares experience with landlord

The incident sparked calls for greater protection for tenants, with many TikTok users urging the authorities to take action against landlords who engage in such practices.

@graceyrumey said:

"Omg babes you guys sleep on your right, take the landlord to court!!!!!"

@Juice said:

"Naw. There’s a lease for a reason. My rental was sold while I lived in it. I had just signed a 2 year lease and it was very much honored."

@Jckaz91 reacted:

"Two weeks? I'm going to call BS. Especially if you signed a lease. All it takes is showing that lease to court and you still own that spot."

@Denni said:

"If you have a signed contract he has to honor it (which means refunding your money and in some instances paying you out for moving), make sure you contact a lawyer."

@Baba Melody said:

"This is the best lawsuit the court will like to entertain. If you want to sale your house why would you send an agent to market it and rent it out??"

@IamGraced said:

"So the landlord knew He was going to sell the house but he put the house up for rent. He collected the house rent l, the agent collected but agent and commission fee too. I will never leave the house o."

@Nail Tech in Lekki-Ajah commented:

"This was my story, Buh I survived tho. Ahhh I cried. I cried. I cried. It was so painful and mentally draining. Only people house hunting will really understand. After I had painted, fix things I wanted to fix. It well."

@BeemerGirl1 added:

"You have lease with set living dates and payment amounts. They can’t make you leave yet. You can also take it to court for your housing being pulled from you out of nowhere with just a phone call after living there two weeks with no heads up the home was on the market past rent tenants."

See the post below:

Lady receives unexpected quit notice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who was preparing to renew her rent got a quit notice instead.

The lady said she was also preparing to install solar electricity in the apartment but she was informed not to border to renew.

Source: Legit.ng