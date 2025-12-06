A Nigerian lady who was preparing to renew her rent got a quit notice instead and she is now going to move out of the apartment

The lady said she was also preparing to install solar electricity in the apartment but she was informed not to border to renew

She shared a screenshot of the message she got from her landlady, informing her to vacate the apartment after the expiration of her rent

A lady has displayed the message she received from her landlady after she was preparing to renew her rent.

The lady said she unexpectedly got a quit notice after she was getting ready to make her apartment more comfortable.

The landlady told the lady to vacate the apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@thelmagurl.

According to the lady known on TikTok as @thelmagurl, she wanted to install solar electricity system in the apartment only for her to get a quit notice.

Her words:

"And I was planning to install solar by next was waiting for approval only for me to get this. Sometimes you gotta read your landlady's message and go about your days."

The landlady noted that her husband did not want the tenant to renew the rent.

The message said:

"Good evening, trust u had a pleasant day, My husband said renewal of apartment is not allowed So to this end you need to move out by February 28, thank you."

The landlady told the lady not to renew her rent. Photo credit: TikTok/@thelmagurl.

Reactions as lady gets quit notice from her landlady

@Meerah said:

"This is not a valid quit notice,get a lawyer to give them a bit of trouble."

@Ajagunmale Alaajeifa said:

"Collect the husband from her hand."

@Monica said:

"The husband don Dey eye you and dem don quarrel for your matter."

@94_luxury said:

"You will use extra 6 month for free since it’s them that ask you to quit … so no dull."

@Mummy RR said:

"I don’t even know what wrong with all these landlords oh same as mine just give quit notice without a valid reason."

