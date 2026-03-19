A video from a Nigerian couple's recent wedding ceremony has drawn attention from social media users

The clip first showed the wedding, which the couple's parents attended, followed by the after-party organised for friends

It was gathered that the doting couple attends Deeper Life Bible Church, and netizens had different things to say in the comments

A video capturing moments from a Nigerian couple’s wedding celebration attracted reactions online.

The clip showed the contrast between two parts of their special day, leaving social media users in awe.

Deeper Life couple displays how wedding was celebrated. Photo credit: @beyondluxandgevents/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Deeper life couple's wedding goes viral

The clip began with scenes from the formal ceremony attended by the couple's parents, where the atmosphere appeared really calm and reserved.

It then transitioned to a separate gathering organised for friends, where the celebration shifted to a more relaxed and lively one.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @beyondluxandgevents, drawing attention from viewers who quickly took to the comment section to express their opinions.

Many observers focused on the difference between the two settings, noting how the couple adjusted their behaviour depending on the audience present.

It was gathered that the couple attended Deeper Life Bible Church, a Christian denomination recognised for its emphasis on modesty, discipline, and adherence to strict religious teachings.

Deeper Life couple celebrates after-party, leaving social media users amazed. Photo credit: @beyondluxandgevents/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"The wedding parents attended vs the wedding friends attended. Have you seen a wonderful bride today?" the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of Deeper Life couple's wedding

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, sparking lots of reactions from viewers.

While some people appreciated the couple’s ability to balance their celebration, others debated the differences between the two settings.

@Debbie said:

"You’d not understand the difference till you’re in their church."

@isilov said:

"But how do you guys learn these worldly dance steps."

@Opeyemi commented:

"People asking for the difference, please visit a deeper life church near you on Sunday and you ll vividly see the difference."

@mhiz proxie reacted:

"You people won’t know the difference until you are in deeper life you can’t dance with your spouse no kissing ,just preaching giving out gifts to guest,and speech from the couples that’s all."

@LoveBlessed28 said:

"Hhmmm na for this comment section I know say deep down all this Churchy people are most time not happy of the things they are been deprived of buh they see it as they don't have a Choice, Is well."

@AbiaNation reacted:

"Be like nah so I go disguise oo then for reception I no dey invite any deeper life church members then I’ll act my normal happy character."

@Rona added:

"If u are born and brought up in deeper life U will understand the huge difference better, the vibes, decor, dance in fact everything is quite different from what we've always known and seen."

See the post below:

Bridesmaid speaks about Deeper Life wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady gave details of a wedding of Deeper Life Church members, which she attended as a bridesmaid.

In a two-part video on TikTok, the lady said she was shocked that there was no wedding cake or spraying of money at the reception.

Source: Legit.ng