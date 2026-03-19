After writing the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination five times and the post-UTME seven times, a young man finally gained admission and is now a student of the University of Ibadan (UI)

The University of Ibadan freshman took to social media to celebrate his academic feat, saying he waited for six years to get admission

He sent a powerful message to everyone who has written the JAMB exams many times and now feels tired or discouraged

A young man, identified as Ufearoh Chidimma Pascaline, has expressed joy at being admitted into the University of Ibadan (UI) for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree program.

Celebrating his matriculation in a Facebook post on March 14, Ufearoh revealed that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times and the post-UTME seven times.

A University of Ibadan freshman reveals that he wrote the post-UTME seven times. Photo Credit: Ufearoh Chidimma Pascaline, ui.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

Ufearoh expressed delight that his six-year wait to be a university student was finally over and appreciated God for making it possible.

The UI freshman noted that his story has changed and that the years of waiting were not in vain. He summarised his story as the reward for patience, faith, and not giving up. His Facebook post partly read:

"Finally, God has done it.

"After 6 years of waiting, after writing UTME 5 times, and POST UTME 7 times, God still came through at the right time.

"Today, the story has changed.

"The years of waiting were not in vain.

"The pain, the stress, the disappointment, and the silent prayers have finally turned into joy.

"Now it is MBBS, University of Ibadan.

"Now it is matriculation.

"Now it is a beautiful testimony.

"A big congratulations to him on this great achievement.

"This is a reward for patience, faith, and not giving up.

"His story is a strong reminder that God’s time is always the best. No matter how long it takes, when God steps in, everything becomes beautiful.

"May God bless and keep him.

"May this new journey bring him success, wisdom, strength, peace, and favour.

"May he do well in his studies and become a great doctor in the future.

"May this testimony be the beginning of many more good things in his life..."

UI student's message to university aspirants

The young man further sent a message of hope to those who have taken the UTME multiple times and are feeling discouraged.

"And to everyone who has written JAMB many times, who feels tired or discouraged, may 2026 be your last time writing JAMB in Jesus’ name.

"May God answer your prayers.

"May He give you good scores, favour, and admission.

"May your own waiting also turn into celebration.

"May this year bring good news to every serious JAMB candidate.

"Congratulations to him once again.

"God can truly be trusted."

A young man who wrote the post-UTME seven times matriculates into the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: Ufearoh Chidimma Pascaline

Source: Facebook

See the UI graduate's Facebook post below:

UI graduate celebrates academic milestone

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the fresh graduate's post below:

Sunday Oluwabukola said:

"Congratulations, God will help you through the University of Ibadan in Jesus Name."

Ginika Ndukauba said:

"Amen and congratulations to you and many more wins."

Mhiz Amelia Patience said:

"Congratulations.

"I tap your testimony by faith."

Miracle Lazarus said:

"Congratulations.

"More wins in Jesus Name."

Margret Nnedinma said:

"Congratulations.

"No be small thing.

"The journey of MBBS is very difficult.

"I pray to be like U next year am an aspirant medicine and surgery.

"In Jesus name, amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who was rejected by the University of Ibadan had succeeded one year later.

UI first-class graduate shares next plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan first-class graduate in statistics had shared her next plan.

The lady, who shared a document confirming her UI degree, revealed that her next plan is to pursue a postgraduate degree in Biostatistics/Medical Statistics.

She further said that she is open to opportunities. She is quite serious about her postgraduate desire and even spelt her desire on her X bio.

Source: Legit.ng