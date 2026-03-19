A Nigerian barber, with some months before he graduates from school, has taken to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his story

According to the barber, he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) three times after his secondary school education

He narrated how he ventured into barbing after his second UTME attempt, noting that the skill helped him raise money for his studies

A barber has narrated how he went back to school after taking the UTME three times after completing his secondary school education.

The first time he took the UTME, he scored 220 and got 215 on his second attempt, but could not further his studies due to a lack of money.

Barber shares how he wrote the UTME three times in his quest for university education. Photo Credit: @OLUDCUTZ

Source: Twitter

Barber's inspiring story melts hearts

In a viral tweet on X, the barber, with the handle @OLUDCUTZ, said he had to hustle and decided to learn haircutting skills.

After completing his training in 2020, the barber said he started the barbing business and retook the UTME the third time, scoring 210.

He noted that he sponsored himself in school with the money he made from his barbing business. The barber, with some months before his graduation, revealed that his business had blossomed, and he began teaching others the skill.

While noting that he is not rich yet, the barber expressed pride in how far he has come and appreciated God for his achievements so far. He shared some throwback pictures of himself. His tweet read:

"Did Jamb 3 times after school.

"First try: 220.

"Second: 215.

"Tried university, but no one to sponsor my education.

"Went back to the streets, hustled, gathered small money, then decided to learn a skill ( haircutting) (2019/2020).

"Finished learning in 2020. God so good, I had my own place by 2021.

"Tried JAMB again 210.

"Made some money, then went back to school.

"Started teaching others the same hair skill…One of my guys even graduated in 2022, I was so proud. Did another one in 2023… now I can call myself a proud boss.

"And in the next few months, I’ll be done with school. God is so good I’m not rich yet, still figuring things out, still struggling… but I’m grateful for everything. And yeah, I was so ugly back then that’s why I take more pictures now I’m even surprised I look this good.

"Nothing but God and hard work, man. I don't have everything I want yet, but this should be a motivation for you not to give up."

In the comment section, he further revealed:

"Bro, I was so brilliant in my secondary school days, life just happened, I was lucky to be the senior boy starting from my primary till Ss3 days, I'm not even capping."

A Nigerian barber currently in school says he wrote the UTME three times. Photo Credit: @OLUDCUTZ

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Barber's story excites internet users

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the barber's story below:

@Derekjaden_Sui said:

"I’m so proud of you, sir.

"You’ve gone far and that’s how life is… More blessing to you."

@Philose said:

"We always get better if we accept consistent everyday growth. Congratulations to you."

@_Vthegreat said:

"Omor it wasn’t easy bro Congratulations to you.

"I actually wrote 2 before I got in Had sec school classmate who relocated to Ghana before we could know it, man has finished. No jamb, no strikes."

@FineAgabus said:

"I am so happy for you. This is a huge growth. Along the way, you've ended up lifting others with your skill."

@vikoooo__ said:

"You're doing better than 60% of Nigerians, keep it up!!!"

@eke_gg said:

"Never give up, time will tell. This has been a very big word of motivation."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a fashion designer who wrote the UTME four times had entered the Nigerian Law School.

OOU graduate who wrote UTME 4 times

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) graduate who wrote the UTME four times had won an award.

The man explained in a response to one of the comments on his post why he failed SS2 when he was in secondary school.

He posted a video of himself at the university auditorium showing the moment he received his prize for finishing with a first-class degree in civil engineering from the university.

Source: Legit.ng