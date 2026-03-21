A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has shared the beautiful note his sister left him, which made him shed tears

According to the Nigerian in the diaspora, his sister also left him some cash, and this was after she received her first salary

While admitting that the gesture was quite thoughtful of his sister, he hoped that the note was not generated with the help of AI software ChatGPT

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, a UK-based Nigerian man, has advised people to invest in their families as he displayed the heartwarming note his sister left him, along with some cash, after receiving her first salary.

Toyyib said the note made him shed tears, adding that it was quite thoughtful of his sister.

A UK-based man shows the cash his younger sister left him. Photo Credit: @taadelodun

Source: Twitter

In a viral tweet on March 21, Toyyib, who shared a photo of himself with his sister, noted that she has always made the family proud, battling with sickle cell and acquiring degrees in computer science and a master's in cybersecurity.

In his words:

"Invest in your family!

"My sister's first salary came, she left me some cash and a beautiful note.

"So thoughtful of her.

"I hope the note is not ChatGPT because it made me cry. You can't trust this GenZ.

"She has always made us proud. Fighting sickle cell, getting her degree in Computer Science and Masters in Cybersecurity. Today is not for story. I go party this weekend."

Content of the note

In the handwritten note, his sister stated that she gave him part of her first salary, as he was the first person that came to her mind.

She recounted how he gave up so much to raise her, and noted that no amount of money would be enough to repay him.

She hoped that her gesture would make him prouder. The note read in full:

"This is my first salary and the first person I thought of was you.

"You gave up so much to raise me and no amount of money will ever fully repay that, but this is me starting to try.

"I hope this makes you even more proud!

"I am because you are. Cheers to you and everything that you are.

"With all my love and gratitude,

"Your (first) daughter."

A UK-based Nigerian man displays the note his sister left him. Photo Credit: @taadelodun

Source: Twitter

See Toyyib's tweet below:

Sister's gesture to brother melts hearts online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the sister's gesture to her brother below:

@OluOlabode_ said:

"This is beautiful. A note like that means even more when you know the story behind it. Fighting sickle cell, building herself up academically, and still remembering to honor family with her first salary says a lot about her heart. Real win."

@stylishnene said:

"God will heal her, amen.

"Yes, she is proud and happy to gift you from her heart. Everyone likes money. My first salary , I bought a toaster and foodstuff for my sister. She couldn't believe it too. I am sure you are SOOOO happy about the gift God bless all good siblings amen."

@addel_cares said:

"This is so beautiful, gratitude for everything. There are some family members you would give up so much for and they won't see it as anything. May God continue to bless her heart and your family."

@kunle_pata said:

"Reading this made me tear up because I can deeply relate. My younger sister showed me the same kind of gesture after her successful hip replacement surgery as a sickle cell patient. There’s truly nothing more beautiful than a smile that has fought its way through tears."

@OloyeSomorin said:

"Onje aburo ni. Well deserved Sir."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an influencer had expressed his excitement after his sister sent him N20k from her first salary for seeing her through school.

Lady prostrates for younger brother, shares why

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had prostrated to greet her younger brother during her sign-out, and she shared why.

In a video, the lady showed that she prostrated to greet her brother before doing the same for her mother.

According to her, she prostrated before her younger brother because he was the one who footed almost all her bills in school.

Source: Legit.ng