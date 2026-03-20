A member of the CAF Appeal Board has reacted to the stripping of Senegal as champions of the 2025 AFCON

Senegal was found to have broken the continental tournament regulations by walking off the pitch in the final against Morocco

The Teranga Lions have rejected the decision of the Appeal board and headed for the Court of Arbitration for Sports

A member of the CAF Appeal board has dissociated themselves from the ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) released on March 17.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) withdrew the title from Senegal and awarded a walkover victory to Morocco, declaring the Atlas Lions champions after two months.

A member of the CAF Appeal Board denies knowing about the judgment of stripping Senegal of the AFCON title. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The board decided that, in accordance with Article 84 of the AFCON Regulations, Senegal is declared to have forfeited the final match, with the result being recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), per Al Jazeera.

The CAF Appeal Board concluded that Senegal’s actions in the final violated Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, which clearly state that any team leaving the field without authorisation forfeits the match.

I am not aware - Djama

A member of the CAF Appeal Board, Mohamed Robleh Djama, has distanced himself from the ruling that led to Senegal being stripped of the 2025 AFCON title.

In a viral video circulating on X, Djama stated that he was not among the members who deliberated on the controversial case.

The Djibouti Football Association member said:

"I was neither present nor take part in such deliberations."

Djibouti Football Association president Souleiman Waberi has publicly backed Djama, supporting his claim and calling for clarity over how the decision was reached.

Meanwhile, an official CAF document circulating on social media listed the members involved in the judgment.

The Appeal Board was chaired by Justice Roli Daibo Harriman (Nigeria), with Cape Verde’s Faustino Varela Monteiro serving as vice-chairperson. Other members listed include Tunisia’s Moez Ben Tahar, Togo’s Espoir Asogbavi Komlan and Malawi’s Masauko Timothy Msungama, per CAF.

Fans react to Djama's revelation

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following the comments of Mohamed Robleh Djama. Read them below:

Senegal is no longer the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@hodmudau said:

"The board has 9 members. Only 5 were present when the decision was taken. So surprising 😮. Where were the others? Weren't they invited for such an important meeting? How did they arrive at the conclusion? Concession or vote? There's a lot to be unearthed here."

@DrChimela wrote:

"When the investigations go deeper, you'll be shocked at the worms that'll be discovered.

"Can't be surprised."

@AlexandreL8519 added:

"Even without getting into the substance of the case, the procedural flaws will be enough to dismantle this CAF farce at the TAS level.

"Given the CAF's lack of rigor, it won't be hard to take them down. On the merits, it'll be the same—the football law 5 will prevail. Wait & see!"

@brk4951 said:

"Who cares. The CAS is gonna rule in our favour and we'll get 2 stars and you'll get just one ahahahahahahhahahaa."

Oshoala criticises CAF, Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that six-time African Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has insisted that the Senegal national team remain the rightful winners of the 2025 AFCON.

The Super Falcons star suggested that Morocco is only recognised as champions by the CAF.

Source: Legit.ng