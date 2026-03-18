CAF overturned Senegal’s AFCON 2025 victory, awarding Morocco a 3–0 win after reviewing controversies from the final match

A young man criticised the decision, insisting Senegal remained the true champions despite the official ruling

He called for a separate football body for sub-Saharan Africa, sparking mixed reactions and debate online

A young man has criticised the recent decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to overturn the result of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco.

CAF had earlier declared Senegal winners of the tournament. However, following controversies surrounding the match, including officiating decisions and a walkout, Morocco appealed the initial verdict.

CAF strips Senegal of AFCON 2025 title after Morocco's appeal. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

After reviewing the case two months after, CAF announced that Senegal's title had been withdrawn and awarded a 3:0 victory to Morocco.

“The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF),” the statement from CAF reads.

Man reacts to CAF's Morocco vs Senegal decision

Reacting to the development, an X user identified as @BongoIdeas decided to express his dissatisfaction with the decision.

In his X post, the man described Senegal as the rightful champions despite CAF’s ruling. He also accused the football governing body of unfairness in handling the situation.

A young man weighs in on CAF's decision on Senegal and Morocco. Photo credit: @BongoIdeas/X, AFCON 2025

Source: UGC

The man went further to suggest a drastic alternative, calling for African countries, particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, to form a separate football association and competition.

He wrote:

"CAF can steal the AFCON for Morocco buh they can never have this experience. Senegal are champions of Africa!

Time for Black Africa to have its own football association and competition. Morocco & co can join the Arabs in Jordan!"

See his X post below:

Reactions to man's criticism towards CAF

His statement generated mixed reactions. Some of the comments are below.

@kot_sampson stated:

"I don’t see any corruption from CAF football when u follow ur heart u will be penalised the problem is y they left the pitch? I don’t support any of them but I blame Senegalese."

@Dawson_Blaud commented:

"Morocco should join where? Are you preaching division? That’s not the right way to go."

@ekenem questioned:

"Are you aware that the CAF President is a black man?"

@Mr_X_57723 wrote:

"We know the 2025 Champions, it was the Lions of Teranga. You did it in the pitch for all of us Africans."

@AmosOupa4 stated:

"Senegal you deserve that win.

U will forever the champions. No matter what decision came out to be by this corrupt CAF president."

@Pro_designer_ commented:

"Unless they delete the videos from our phones."

Morocco FA reacts following CAF verdict

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has reacted to CAF's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Moroccan FA acknowledged CAF’s judgment but has yet to make a statement on the broader implications.

Source: Legit.ng