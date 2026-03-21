A smart lady who returned from America to Nigeria has spent millions of naira to install solar electricity in her home in Lagos

Displaying her installed lithium batteries, the lady mentioned how the setup would guarantee her 24/7 power supply in Nigeria

Many people who watched her video praised her lithium battery setup, as some made a few comments about it

A lady who moved from the US to Nigeria has shown the effort she made towards having constant electricity in the country.

She showed people her 15kwh that had two lithium LVtopsun lithium batteries, plugged to a Felicity inverter.

The lady also powers her ACs with the solar system. Photo source: @osazomon, Getty Images/Steve Proehl

Source: TikTok

Running ACs on solar system

The lady said having a constant electricity supply in Nigeria is possible, but very expensive. She commended her installer for doing a neat job, as she showed the setup.

The lady (@osazomon) stated that she had inverter ACs with WiFi installed in her house because she always wants the cooling system to work on automation.

Though she could not go to the roof to show her solar panel array, she attached a video to display the panels. Their rated capacity was, however, not mentioned.

The lady is conscious about overloading her solar system. Photo source: @osazomon

Source: TikTok

Load management on solar

The lady mentioned that she does not turn on her heavy appliances at the same time to avoid overloading the system.

She added that though her loads were minimal, that might change when her family fully comes over.

Despite spending about N8m on the solar setup, she said she still pays for diesel as she could not get out of the diesel arrangement in her estate.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

my wicked ex wondered:

"How person go even move from US to Nigeria?"

Kalex said:

"15kWh means that if your house consumes 150W continuous & the battery is full, not charging. Then it will take 100 hours for the battery to get to 0%."

Kuti Ibrahim Olawale said:

"You definitely don’t need diesel power source or nepa with this setup.Did your installer install thunder arrestor?If not, need to off the solar grid manually to prevent damage to the system whenever it rains and there’s thunderstorm."

jonbosco said:

"I'm sorry but 8 million is a big investment for a rental..."

She responded:

"I own it."

Duke said:

"The fact that she said " light" and not power she's been Nigerianized."

Invasion said:

"Your setup is lovely. The only gripe I have is the appalling choice of Auto Transfer switch(ATF) the installer used. For the amount of money invested, they should have used a better ATF. Also, ensure you have smoke detectors and fire suppression systems in that room."

Kali said:

"Thank you for this ! I'm a Cali girl and sometimes you have to pay to play . I will not be hot in my own home . Nevaaa. Imma need 4 batteries thanggkk yaaa."

IMOLE mentioned:

"Hi Osaz. Call your solar installer to check your battery connection. They are supposed to be at the same percentage. That is they discharge at the same rate and they charge at the same rate."

Teawah said:

"Not necessarily, the load in the house could have been shared/ loaded differently on the batteries."

Landlord prevents solar installation on roof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian solar installer made a video showing the drama that ensued when he wanted to install a system for his client.

According to him, the client's landlord stopped them from installing 10 pieces of 650w solar panels on his roof, leaving them to the small space on the security house.

Source: Legit.ng