An incident involving an unusual landing at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport occurred on Sunday morning, December 14

Eyewitnesses at the airport said the aircraft came to a stop on the runway and passengers were immediately evacuated

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited provided updates on the condition of the passengers and crew on board

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Kano, Kano state - A private jet operated by Flybird on Sunday morning crash-landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

As reported by The Punch, the aircraft, which was conveying 11 passengers, including three crew members, crash-landed at about 9:30 a.m.

11 persons escape death as plane crashes at Kano Airport.

Source: Original

Leadership also noted the development.

The jet was en route from Abuja to Kano when the incident occurred.

Airport authorities and emergency responders moved to the scene to manage the situation.

A video showing the aftermath of the incident can be viewed below:

Flybird confirms Kano scare

Meanwhile, Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited confirmed that its aircraft experienced an unusual landing at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Sunday morning, December 14, and all passengers were evacuated safely.

Flybird Airlines confirmed the development, saying an operational incident involving aircraft 5N-ISB occurred during arrival at Kano.

According to Flybird Aircraft Management, the flight crew followed all established operational and safety procedures, and the aircraft was brought to a safe stop, adding that passengers and crew disembarked safely, and no injuries were recorded.

Business Day quoted the company as saying:

“The aircraft has been secured, and the incident has been formally reported to the relevant aviation authorities. A detailed technical inspection and investigation are ongoing in line with regulatory requirements."

The company reiterated its commitment to safety and operational excellence and said it will continue to cooperate fully with authorities as the investigation progresses.

Crash landings often surprisingly survivable

A crashing landing is not inherently safe, but pilots train extensively for emergencies to make them as survivable as possible, often resulting in few or no fatalities, especially if they can manage a controlled emergency landing onto a suitable surface like a field or runway, as planes glide like a big car coasting without gas, offering time to find a safe spot, making even engine failures survivable.

While 'ditching' has higher fatality rates due to cold and distance from rescue, land landings offer better survival, thanks to reinforced structures, rapid emergency response, and strict aviation regulations that make catastrophic crashes.

Read more Kano state news:

Max Air plane crash-lands in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that MaxAir, a local airline founded by Dahiru Barau Mangal, recorded three aircraft accidents in six months.

An aircraft belonging to the airline crash-landed at the Mallam Aminu International Airport in Kano after losing its landing gear tyre in the night.

The aircraft with registration number 5NMBD departed from Lagos with 53 passengers and 6 crew members.

Source: Legit.ng