A Nigerian woman got many people talking after she secured a loan of ₦5 million from a cooperative group

She called her pastor immediately after she got the loan to inform him about the development

The woman went ahead to send a large part of the money to the same pastor as a tithe to his church

A Nigerian lady got people talking on social media after she took a loan of ₦5 million and sent a large sum from the money to the pastor of her church as tithe.

The lady had phoned the pastor to inform him immediately she got the said loan and credited God for the success of the loan, which she had been praying for.

Nigerian woman calls pastor immediately after securing ₦5m loan, sends tithe. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Renate Wefers/Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

Woman secures loan, sends tithe to pastor

The post, shared by @kenkenlewu, has gone viral with several people sharing their opinions about the action of the woman.

Sharing the story of the woman who took the loan, she wrote:

"This woman in my office took a ₦5 million loan from the cooperative, and it was approved."

The young lady spoke for her, explaining what the woman did immediately she discovered her loan had been approved.

"She called her church pastor and said;"

"Daddy, God has done it, sir! That loan I told you about, I just received it. Please, sir, can you give me the church account number? I want to pay my tithe."

"She was smiling lavishly as she sent ₦500,000 as tithe from the loan money."

Woman goes viral after giving part of her ₦5m loan to church pastor. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

@kenkenlewu explained how she reacted as a result of what the woman did:

"Ever since that day, I stopped talking to her, aside from exchanging normal greetings. I really cannot tolerate foolish people."

Reactions as woman sends tithe to pastor

@GloriousGod01 added:

"You know, your story is actually a better one than what the OP posted. You don't pay tithes from loans but from a contract, the person can decide to pay. I don't see why he's angry that someone said she'll pay her tithe from her earnings."

@SpicyLuxeNG stressed:

"Laise income?? Why will she be paying tithe on a loan?? shared: Awon matur gọọ yato oo 😂😂😂Even me, I won’t speak to such a person again cos that is daftness of the highest order and that her so-called pastor is a confirmed gbewiri. Who pays tithe on a loan? Oh Chim."

@El_sa0000 noted:

"Tithing is good for the heart. It makes you a liberal soul. That’s all I can say."

@I_amOD_SIT added:

"Probably a government loan she's not planning to pay back. No reasonable person will pay tithe on a loan borrowed For a project. And why will any pastor accept tithe on a loan?"

@winnerbet7 noted:

"Tithe is 20 per cent of what you earn. With that loan, she is already in debt, and only a wicked pastor who will collect the tithe from that money, knowing that it is a loan."

@thrikster wrote:

"You are not meant to pay tithe on loans at all, in fact if she makes money except she pays back that loan she's not expected to pay tithes, God does not hate you, most people think God is a man they can bribe."

@Rexington87 said:

"I very much believe in tithing as a believer, I believe its an optional challenge throw to us believers. However, tithing is done my income/profit earned. Loans, Student Allowance, Investors capital etc are not income/profit (increase)."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman uses her monthly tithe to cook and distribute food to the needy, widows, and less privileged members of her church. Instead of dropping her tithe in the church, she prepares meals like jollof rice and chicken, packages them, and personally delivers them to those in need.

Woman sends N100,000 to church by mistake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman accidentally sent N100,000 to her church instead of N10,000. She called the pastor right away, but he waited two weeks and did not give the extra money back.

She got very angry and went to the pastor’s office with a police officer to demand her money. Many people online saw the video and shared their own stories about similar problems.

Source: Legit.ng