A young Nigerian lady has grabbed the attention of internet users after displaying the total amount she currently owes a loan app

The lady had lamented on social media over how much she owes the loan, which keeps piling up, as her due date for repayment has expired

Social media users wondered how she found herself in such a situation, with some sharing their experiences with various loan apps

A Nigerian lady, with the TikTok handle @kimnana068, has cried out on social media over her debt situation.

She displayed the total amount she owes a loan app, showing that it is also long overdue and keeps increasing because she failed to repay the money on the due dates.

A Nigerian lady owing a loan app N211,105 laments on social media. Photo Credit: @kimnana068

Source: TikTok

Total amount lady owes loan app

The lady shared a screenshot, which showed that she owes the loan app a total of N211,105. The screenshot showed she borrowed N12,736, N10,936, and other amounts at various times, which are now overdue, leading to the increased debt.

Her post went viral on TikTok, as people wondered how she ended up in such a situation. Other netizens shared their experiences with different loan apps.

At the time of this report, the lady's TikTok post had garnered 1.4 million views, 88k likes, and over 3k comments.

A Nigerian lady displays how much she owes a loan app. Photo Credit: @kimnana068

Source: TikTok

See how much she owes loan app below:

Lady's loan app debt triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's unpaid debt below:

pretty Ella 💗 said:

"God abeg my own dey reach 500k from 100k to 500k 😭😭 na every day them dey call me with different numbers at first if you see the call you go think say na destiny helper untill you pick their call."

omofebisola said:

"If you mistakenly pay lasan.. For their life dem no fit borrow you again."

xtain⛓️‍💥 said:

"I paid all my loans finish. Nobody gree give me loan again. No loan app gree give me. My advice to you. No pay am back."

🎀 𝑅❀𝓈𝑒𝓂𝒶𝓇𝓎 🎀 said:

"If you never collect loan before, nothing go make you collect am in Jesus name."

Merlin 🧙‍♀️ said:

"Guess what. After 100 days the will stop adding overdue."

Mercy💕💅 said:

"Just silent unknown caller to avoid their calls and thank me later😹😭 no need to remove any sim."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who borrowed N16k from a loan app had received a call from them.

Man repays debt after 3 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who borrowed N8,300 from a loan app had repaid his debt after three years.

The Nigerian man tagged the loan company in a viral post to inform them about his action and expressed his appreciation to them for teaching him 'the hard way'. In a Facebook post, the young man displayed details of the loan he had taken on November 17, 2022.

From the information he made public, he was expected to repay the loan by December 16, 2022. Due to his failure to pay on time, the loan accrued a penalty of N14,857. The interest the loan accrued amounted to N1,494, bringing his total repayment amount to N24,651. Mixed reactions trailed his overdue loan balance.

Source: Legit.ng