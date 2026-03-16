A woman has shared a video on TikTok showing how she familiarised her dog with her newborn baby

According to the woman, the first time she came home with her baby, the dog refused to allow her get close to him

Following this behaviour, the woman decided to train the dog with baby's scent for a few days using her baby's dresses

A woman posted an interesting clip showing how she helped her dog gradually accept her newborn baby after the animal initially reacted negatively to the child.

The video captured the steps she took to help the dog become familiar with the baby’s presence before allowing them to interact directly.

Woman uses her baby's scent to help dog adjust. Photo credit: @Sinovuyo Baninzi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

New mum familiarises her dog with newborn baby

Her approach drew attention online as viewers reacted to the method she used to change the dog’s behaviour.

Identified as @Sinovuyo Baninzi on TikTok, the woman recounted the emotional moment when she first returned home with her newborn.

Instead of the lovely reaction she had expected, the dog immediately refused to get close to the baby.

The behaviour touched her deeply and she began searching for a way to help the dog adjust to the new member of the family.

After thinking carefully about the situation, she decided to try helping the dog recognise the baby through scent before allowing them to meet.

She began bringing pieces of the baby’s clothing to the dog so it could smell them. According to her, the items included clothing the baby had worn.

Each day she allowed the dog to sniff the clothes so it could slowly become used to the unfamiliar scent of the child.

She continued this routine for several days, allowing the dog repeated exposure to the baby’s smell without direct contact.

Dog and newborn finally form a close loving bond. Photo credit: @Sinovuyo Baninzi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Over a few days, the animal became calmer and more comfortable with the scent.

This method appeared to ease the tension the dog had initially shown when the baby arrived at home.

After the dog had grown accustomed to the scent, the situation evidently changed for the better.

The dog no longer reacted defensively and instead developed a strong attachment to the baby.

The woman said the dog eventually showed affection and became very protective of the child.

The video she shared captured parts of this process and the bond that formed between the dog and the newborn.

What began as a worrying experience for the woman eventually turned into a close relationship between the two, with the dog and the baby now spending time together comfortably.

She captioned the video:

"Trained my old friend with the baby's scent for a couple of days before they finally met. When i came home with the baby, Bobby rejected me instantly. He wouldn’t allow me to get close to him, it broke my heart each time. Till i decided to take the baby’s dirty vest to him everyday before meeting the baby. Now they’re inseparable."

Reactions as woman shares experience with dog

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Motso|Fashion & Lifestyle said:

"Where I stay there is a female dog when I tell you that dog hates my husband with passion. My gut tells me that this dog knows something nje."

@Seth Macha said:

"Mine hated my boifrand so bad. I had to pick him from the gate all the tym. Now he's getting bombastic side eyes wen he comes around."

@CoachMo reacted:

"Who noticed dogs are so jealous of people around them and not easy to introduce a new person."

@Ples said:

"U dnt need to. Mine dogs we cuddling me while pregnant nw I have the baby they just luv her immediately. Dogs r very very loyal en loving animal."

@Villarreal said:

"Thinking your dog won’t know your baby is something I never knew people don’t know. Tha dog knows the baby’s smell before birth lmao unless if you don’t live together."

@Youth_Phoebz added:

"Girl Bobby's knows that scent before you thought about doing that, he's just not very happy he's being replaced."

See the post below:

Woman gives her dog detailed instructions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared a video of herself giving her dog, Skye, detailed instructions before leaving for church.

She told the attentive dog to guard the house, avoid sleeping, and take his security role seriously.

Source: Legit.ng