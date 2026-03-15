A former assistant lecturer in a Nigerian university took to social media to share his salary and experience

The individual mentioned the amount he was paid as gross income and the amount he takes home after deductions

He also mentioned several other pay scales in the viral post, and what his salary could afford when he was a lecturer

A former assistant lecturer grabbed people's attention on social media after sharing details of the amount he was paid as salary from a university in Nigeria.

The individual mentioned that a certain amount was deducted from his gross income, and after that, he would take a specific amount home.

Former Nigerian lecturer reveals what his salary could actually afford. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/The Yudel Media/Joseph Egabor

Source: Getty Images

Former lecturer mentions his salary

He mentioned the amount of his gross income in the post and also his take-home pay after all the many deductions.

@sayodabo said:

"Many of us experienced better beginnings in Nigeria at one point in time. I began working as an Assistant Lecturer in 2013 on a salary of ₦120,000 (gross income). After all deductions, my take-home pay was about ₦80,000."

At the time he was an Assistant Lecturer, he mentioned that he could afford some things, and he listed these items in the post.

Former lecturer opens up about salary and what it could afford. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

@sayodabo continued:

"Interestingly, a bag of rice sold for around ₦9,000 then. As a single man, I could comfortably afford to buy a bag of rice every month. I was also earning roughly ₦30,000 monthly from reviewing academic work, which helped supplement my income."

"Fast forward to 2022, when I left Nigeria. My salary had only increased to about ₦180,000 as a Lecturer I. Mind you, I had received regular promotions and was due for Senior Lecturer that same year. Yet, after all the years of dedication, my take-home pay was still around ₦100,000 (including loan deductions). By that time, a bag of rice had risen to about ₦35,000. There was simply no way I could afford to buy a bag of rice comfortably anymore."

The gross income and his take-home pay after the many deductions he mentioned in the viral post caught the attention of many people, who took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as former lecturer mentions his salary

@Dylomo added:

"They said it's their turn. I'm surprised you're saying this as a Yoruba man. I'm not being tribalistic."

@UdomEtop noted:

"That time take home taking you home now it's not taking us home anymore."

@Powede5 stressed;

"High inflation with no increase in salaries. God Help Us."

@Oxdubemm shared:

"Now everything is just hard for the common man."

@BankyGbola9240 noted:

"You sounded like an illiterate by bringing rice into the conversation. Because price of almost all good were cheaper under ABacha, does that mean he was good? Shame if at all you educated. What are fundamentals that improve quality of human lives? Start from there."

@EngrRamon said:

"The good old days. I bought a used Camry for 500k. Rented a three bedroom flat for 150k. Full chicken was less than 10k. Spaghetti 120 naira. Egg 20 naira."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt cried out online after his request for a bank loan was rejected because of his salary. The lecturer, Mazi Eze, said in a viral video on TikTok that the bank manager turned down his loan request after seeing that he earns N191,000 monthly.

Former Covenant University lecturer with PhD trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who claimed to be a former lecturer at Covenant University sparked reactions online after saying he earned N133,000 monthly despite having a PhD.

He shared what he described as his payslip on X (formerly Twitter), and the post quickly went viral as many Nigerians expressed disbelief.

Source: Legit.ng