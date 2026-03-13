A Nigerian graduate has gone viral on social media after sharing his experience as a security worker in Qatar

In a now-viral tweet, the 28-year-old man stated that he often thinks about the version of himself that thought the 'world was waiting' for him because he was a graduate

Despite having a solid degree in Mechanical Engineering, he now has no other choice but to show up daily as a security guard

A Nigerian man's post about his struggles as a security guard in Qatar has gone viral on social media, touching many who have faced similar challenges.

The graduate's story sparked a wave of empathy among netizens who stormed the comments section to encourage him.

Security guard with a degree in Mechanical engineering shares his life story. Photo credit: @Oloo_Vicent/X.

Source: Twitter

Mechanical engineering graduate now working as security guard

Identified as @Oloo_Vicent on X, the man lamented over the contrast between his expectations and reality after graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He often finds himself lost in thoughts of the optimism he once had, believing the world was full of opportunities waiting for him.

His daily routine as a security guard is a far cry from the promising career path he had envisioned.

Despite his qualifications, he has had to adapt to a role that doesn't utilise his skills or education.

Every morning, he wears his uniform, a constant reminder of the gap between his aspirations and reality. It's an emotional experience that has taught him the world doesn't always live up to expectations.

Instead of giving up, he's learned to keep pushing forward, even when the road ahead seems uncertain.

Security guard who has a degree in Mechanical engineering pens sad post. Photo credit: @Marc Volk/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In his words:

"I have a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. I am 28. I currently work as a security guard in Qatar. Every morning I put on my uniform and think about the version of me that graduated thinking the world was waiting. Nobody tells you that sometimes the world is not waiting. You just have to keep showing up anyway."

Reactions as Mechanical Engineering graduate shares experience

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Kakuru said:

"Show Up. Surviving is winning. A moving man finally meets his luck."

Cynthia Awuzie said:

"Your story isn’t one of failure; it’s one of persistence. That “graduated-you” might’ve imagined immediate success, but the real world rewards consistency, patience, and courage to keep showing up even in a uniform that doesn’t feel like your dream yet."

Kiprotich said:

"God speed kaka. However, one thing I have found out myself is that sometimes we suffer from UNDERSELLING/UNDERRATING ourselves. Bold steps most of times yield. Take a deep breath someday and detour back to your core skills. Yes, its scary. But TRY!"

El Bubex said:

"We All have that one life we wish we could’ve been chose to live in but same life needs one massive opportunity to achieve it if the world doesn’t reward you the dreams you’ve been dreaming for then keep showing up on the current job so that you will use the amount you earned to create the opportunities of your dreams to you and others."

Unathi Africa reacted:

"I indeed sympathise with your situation. Just side note: perhaps you need to be in a country that has actual industry if you are gonna put your degree to use. A tourist and real estate destination, unless if you specialized in HVAC, would be a waste."

F3bs Collins reacted:

"If you think about it. You’re not any special because you graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. That’s the lie they taught you at school. How many people did you graduate with? Now every single year the same institution rolls out more engineers."

Henry Chinonso added:

"Don’t let your dream die, take it day by day, apply for scholarships abroad, keep applying, you will get one YES and it will be the beginning of something special for you! Good luck."

See the post below:

Graduate shares her sad reality

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian graduate who spent five years at the university ranted on social media about her challenge.

She expressed regrets about her five years in school, noting that she should have learnt a skill instead and would have been established in it by now.

Source: Legit.ng