A University of Ibadan (UI) 2009 graduate has shared how he returned to his alma mater after 17 years to present his research

The UI alumnus, who is now a scientist and an inventor, released his throwback picture showing when he was still a student at the university

Since leaving Nigeria's premier university, the man has successfully generated clean hydrogen from waste and secured seven invention patents

Ejikeme Patrick Nwosu, a University of Ibadan graduate, returned to his alma mater 17 years later to present his research at the ACS-Nigeria conference.

Patrick, a scientist and the founder of Lumos Laboratories, stated that he completed his master's program at the institution in 2009.

University of Ibadan graduate opens up

Patrick, in a Facebook post where he shared his university throwback photo, revealed that all was set for him to commence his PhD program after his master's degree, as he had already secured a supervisor, found accommodation and was about to pay his tuition.

He said his dream was to generate hydrogen-based energy from urine. However, he abandoned his PhD aspiration to begin conducting independent experiments.

That move marked a turning point in Patrick's life, leading to a breakthrough. According to Patrick, he successfully generated clean hydrogen from waste, secured seven invention patents, won multiple awards and also founded Lumos Laboratories. His Facebook post read:

"Sixteen years ago, I completed my Master’s degree at the University of Ibadan (UI) and was poised to begin my PhD. I had already secured a supervisor, found accommodation, and was on the verge of paying my tuition. My goal was clear: I wanted to pursue my dream of generating hydrogen-based energy from urine.

​"However, life took a different turn. I pivoted away from the formal PhD track to conduct independent experiments. That detour led to a breakthrough: I successfully generated clean hydrogen from waste, founded Lumos Laboratories, secured seven invention patents, and won multiple awards. Today, our waste-to-hydrogen facilities are operational in several locations.

"​Now, the journey comes full circle. In February 2026, I will return to the University of Ibadan to present our research at the ACS-Nigeria conference. This will be a profound experience for me, marking my first visit to the campus since my graduation in 2009. I look forward to revisiting Indy Hall, New PG Hall, the Chemistry Laboratory, and Bodija Market.

"​I always envisioned myself in the lab or academia, solving scientific problems. While my path shifted into the industry, the mission remains exactly the same.

"The Photos:

​"Left: My student days at UI, fueled by big dreams.

​"Right: At a recent conference, catching up with my lecturer from my postgraduate years."

UI graduate's post triggers reactions

Obi Nwosu said:

"A success is what you are... Congratulations."

Okezie Odoemene said:

"Wow, very nice! Fellow New PG Hall of Famer! I also went back to school after pivoting and leaving my PhD over a decade ago. Wishing you all the best."

Fabian Afumuzor said:

"Hmmmmmm.......

"What a Beautiful Development...

"Consistency and Courage is the catalyst...

"Kudos Bro."

Uju Esther said:

"Wow! My own Prof! You are doing great.

"When you are going, call me let me come and carry your bag."

Imo Chukwuechefulam said:

"Please make sure that you visit our New PG Hall common room. But don't spoil the television remote again oooooo. Lol.

"Congratulations Onye-nkem."

Osita Osita Nicholas said:

"I cannot believe that you will mention the beginning at Ibadan without mentioning my name. Was it not in our shared one room apartment at Sango that you started storing urine in bottles and told me clean energy comingand told me to continue it even when you left for Kaduna."

