A recent law graduate from the University of Ibadan has taken to social media to celebrate her academic achievement and share her aspirations in sports law.

The graduate, identified as Oluwademilade, disclosed that she earned a first-class degree in law while also pursuing interests in sports-related activities.

In her post, she described herself as an aspiring sports lawyer, sport content writer, and sports journalist.

Speaking further, she also claimed to be a supporter of Chelsea FC and Remo Stars FC, a professional football club based in Ikenne, Ogun State, Nigeria, that competes in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Her X post reads:

"My name is Oluwademilade. I'm a recent Law graduate from the University of Ibadan and an Aspiring Sport Lawyer. I'm also a sport content writer and Sport journalist. I support @RemoStarsSC and @ChelseaFC and I am a very passionate supporter of the NPFL."

Highlighting her first-class distinction in law in another X tweet, she added:

"They said I should tell you that it's first class law graduate."

UI first-class law graduate shares initial interest

In another post, she shared that she initially did not want to study law. She claimed to have had a "crash out" about her decision. She then celebrated about having first class in the course.

In her words:

"Re-introducing....

Went from crashing out about how I didn't want to study law, to finding passion in sport law and then graduating with a first class.

This is one of the days I leave the flowers and take the whole garden."

See the X post below:

Reactions to UI first-class law graduate's achievement

Some of the comments are below.

