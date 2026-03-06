A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who chose a course she didn’t initially understand, showed her CGPA

A graduate of the University of Lagos who chose a rare course in order to challenge herself trends online as she graduates with a first-class degree.

The young lady explained that when she picked the course, many people wondered why she chose it and why she didn’t really fully understand it. She wanted something that would challenge her.

UNILAG graduate speaks about her course

Kehinde Adekala finished with a Second Class Upper Division from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and posted her CGPA.

Speaking about taking up the course she picked to challenge herself, she wrote:

"THEY ASKED WHY I CHOSE THE 'HARD ROAD.' TODAY, I HAVE MY ANSWER."

"I officially graduated from the University of Lagos on January 21st, 2026. I stayed silent at first because words failed me, but looking back, this journey is a story worth telling."

"When I chose Actuarial Science, many wondered why I’d pick such a difficult road. To be honest, I didn't fully know what I was getting into; I just knew I wanted a challenge. There were days I almost gave up, but God pulled me through. Every time the path felt too steep, His grace provided the strength to keep climbing."

After picking up the course, which she initially had no idea about, she expressed joy that she graduated with a high grade from the university and displayed her CGPA on her Linkedin page.

UNILAG graduate shares her CGPA

She continued:

"Today, I am proud to share that I graduated with a Second Class Upper Division (4.36/5.00 CGPA). But my education didn't just happen in the classroom. This journey was defined by:"

"Leadership & Volunteering: Serving in leadership roles twice and volunteering opened my eyes to the world beyond books."

"Resilience: I’ve learned that being an Actuary isn’t just about calculating risk; it’s about having the grit to manage it when things don't go as planned."

"I am walking away from UNILAG not just with a certificate, but with a proven ability to handle complex challenges and a 'growth mindset' that is ready for the professional world."

"To my family, thank you for holding me down when things were rough. To my friends, thank you for the love and support."

"I’m now a BSc holder in Actuarial Science. I sought a challenge, I found my footing, and with God on my side, I am officially ready for the future."

