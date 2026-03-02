A graduate of Kwara State University, KWASU, has taken to social media to share details about the first JAMB exam he wrote

The individual explained in the post that, despite writing the UTME examination three different times, he never failed any

He shared the exact CGPA he finished with from the university and also posted a screenshot of his result online

A graduate of Kwara State University (KWASU) who wrote JAMB three times and scored 291 in his first attempt has gone viral after he shared a photo of his CGPA.

The individual detailed his story in a post he made on his social media page, which also contained a screenshot of his result.

KWASU graduate shares JAMB story

Shalom Ajayi, a graduate of Microbiology, emerged as the best graduating student from his department after finishing with a very high CGPA.

He took to social media to share his story.

In his post, he wrote:

"BSc. Microbiology."

"First Class Honours (4.78/5.0)."

"Best Graduating Male Student, Department of Microbiology."

"Greater is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof."

The 13th of December, 2025 did not just mark the end of an era for me, but symbolizes the start of new beginnings."

As he said this, he shared his JAMB experience and the number of times he wrote the exam, adding that he did not fail any of them.

According to him, in his very first JAMB exam, he scored a high mark of 291.

He explained:

"My journey started with humble beginnings, three JAMB attempts. I never failed any; I even had a score of 291 in my first attempt. But little did I know that all of these were just part of a process of character development and a redirection to discovering the plan and purpose God had in store for me. I got into the Department of Microbiology clueless, more or less, but with a burning determination for excellence. I started with a CGPA of 4.38, but God Almighty and the wonderful people He sent my way brought me this far."

He went on to list his several achievements in the university and some of the awards he won.

From his statement, he clearly mentioned that he won several awards, which include the KWASU Alumni Association Scholarship Award, the "Brainbox" Award of Academic Excellence for being the best male student, and an award for being one of the 10 most outstanding students.

KWASU graduate shares achievements online

His statement, which contains details of his achievements and awards, read:

"A few of my achievements during my undergraduate years are highlighted below:"

"🏆 First Class Honours (CGPA 4.78/5.0)."

"🏆 Perfect 5.0 GPAs in three semesters."

"🏆 Maintained a GPA of not less than 4.50 in seven out of eight semesters."

"🏆 Interned at NAFDAC Central Laboratory, Oshodi."

"🏆 Recipient of the KWASU 14th Undergraduate Research Grant Award, 2025."

"🏆 KWASU Alumni Association Scholarship Awardee, 2025."

"🏆 'Brainbox' Award of Academic Excellence for being the best male student in the Department of Microbiology."

"🏆 Award for being one of the 10 most outstanding students in the 2022/2023 academic session."

"🏆 Served as the Academic Director of NAMS, KWASU, during which the highest number of first class graduates ever produced by the Department of Microbiology in an academic year (9) was recorded during my tenure, myself included."

"As I forge ahead in my pursuit of excellence, I am passionate about advancing research and innovations in antimicrobial resistance, infectious diseases, public health, and environmental health. I aspire to make meaningful contributions to these fields, and I am open to connecting and collaborating with professionals, organizations, and researchers in these areas and beyond."

"To the undergraduate reading this, I am proud of you. Keep pushing, do not give up, and I promise it is all going to be worth it in the end. I hope I am able to inspire you just as many others have been huge sources of inspiration for me in this space."

