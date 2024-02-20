A female student was spotted in a video said to have been recorded at Delta State University, Abraka

The student is new, and according to the short clip, she was correcting her lecturer in class during lectures

Mixed reactions trailed the video after it emerged on TikTok, with some people saying the student was bold

A new university student reportedly corrected her lecturer in class during lectures.

This is according to a video shared on TikTok by @delsublog, who said it happened at the Delta Student University, Abraka.

In the short clip, two ladies were standing before the class and directly facing the board.

It is said that one of them is a student and that she was teaching the lecturer.

Some TikTok users have reacted to the video, with some saying the student was bold. Others said the lecturer could secretly sanction the student.

The video is captioned:

"Moment fresher decide to correct lecturer."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student reportedly corrects lecturer in class

@user3915865388775 commented:

"But I want to come to Delsu."

@Flexy Edmond said:

"Lecturer: wow you are so intelligent Student: Thank you ma. Lecturer: write down your name and reg no. Student:"

@Grant commented:

"She go soon collect."

@praiz-gee said:

"Wetin you sef dey find for fresher class?"

@user9476017843162 remarked:

"The lecturer was correct oo , it’s was different method."

@Jo frosh reacted:

"E mean say you dey carry over the course cause. Wetin go make you dey the class."

@Treasure chizzy reacted:

"Make una tell am watin dey ahead of her ooo."

@oliviachuku879 said:

"Chai nawa oooh. So she is spending another extra year in the same class."

@janemoni7 commented:

"The lecturer will be like, what's her name and reg number."

@Mara's scents said:

"Make she no worry make results come out first."

@I am lily asked:

"Wait she no want graduate?."

@treashynma commented:

"She think say na secondary school."

Lecturer serves student food in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer went the extra mile to make his students happy by sharing food during one of his classes.

The class was said to have taken place on a weekend, and the lecturer compensated the students with good food.

The Nile University lecturer paid a caterer who prepared assorted rice and spiced it up with crispy meat for the students to have their fill.

