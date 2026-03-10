A Nigerian lady who cancelled her wedding to pursue Master's degree in the UK faced backlash but followed her instincts for education

As she celebrated bagging her Master's degree, she opened up about what happened after she revealed her decision to her family

Many who came across the lady's post applauded her for her courage and congratulated her on her Master's graduation

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom celebrated as she fulfilled her dream of bagging a Master’s degree.

As she celebrated her graduation, she opened up about the sacrifice she made to graduate as a Master’s degree holder.

A Nigerian lady in UK cancels wedding to fund Master's education. Photo: @asake.orente

Source: TikTok

From cancelled wedding to UK Master's degree

Identified on TikTok as @asake.orente, the lady stated that she once had to cancel her wedding plans to further her education.

She said:

“In your 20s, you will cancel your wedding for your Master’s degree in UK. It was one of the toughest decision I’ve ever made and it came with lots of backlash but it is important you listen to your instincts.

Now at 30! Both married and with a master’s degree.”

She added in the caption:

“In 2022 just 3 months to my wedding, I started an internship and i was treated so badly on my first day at work, during my lunch break, I called my then Fiancé and asked him if we could cancel our wedding.

“At first he was scared maybe i was no longer interested in him then i explained Instead of Spending that money on wedding can i use it for my masters in the Uk.

“He said yes. Convincing my parents, though? That's a story for another day. Three years later: see who not only had her dream wedding but also earned her MSc certificate!”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reaction as lady bags UK Master’s degree

dorica425 said:

"This is it girl , we are being selfish with ourselves. we are choosing our goals we are choosing ourselves."

Uj said:

"Tough decision but worth it. Congratulations."

CHELO said:

"congratulations my darling well deserved."

Toyin.tomatoEE said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

meekrelan said:

"As a master graduate,there is a difference between cancel and prospone. Congratulations to you."

Yhennie's yum said:

"why have one when you can have both!? Congratulations!!!"

Hope ||Doctor ||Entrepreneur said:

"Congratulations girl. You definitely can have it all."

oyindamola_oa said:

"Congratulations, it was worth it."

Flooz said:

"Congratulations darling. Proud of you."

A Nigerian lady in the UK shares how she cancelled her wedding and uses the money to fund her Master’s degree. Photo: @asake.orente

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng