Eucharia Anunobi became emotional as she opened up about painful memories from her past marriage

The veteran actress shared how she ignored warnings and stayed in the relationship, hoping things would get better

Her revelations about life with ex-husband Charles Ekwu have sparked reactions online

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has opened up about the painful experience she said she endured during her marriage to her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu.

The actress became emotional while speaking during an appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, a clip of which was later shared on Instagram.

During the interview, Anunobi shed tears as she recounted the struggles she faced while the marriage lasted.

Addressing her former husband directly during the conversation, the actress insisted that she was telling the truth about what happened in their relationship.

“Charles Ekwu, if you see this video, just know I am not lying against you,” she said.

Anunobi explained that although her parents had warned her about the relationship, she chose to stay in the marriage because she believed things would eventually get better.

“I still held onto the marriage, believing that it’s alright, we will be fine. He’s the same person who said he would be there with me through thick and thin,” she said tearfully.

According to the actress, the marriage later became both emotionally and financially challenging. She claimed that she was left to handle most of the responsibilities in the home.

“He is the same person that my parents said, ‘Eucharia, this guy is not it for you.’ I was the one doing everything. Charles never brought one naira,” Anunobi stated.

Watch her speak here.

Eucharia Anunobi's crashed mariage trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ify0406 said:

"@euchariaanunobi my Apostle, My Woman of God, My Dr., My Prof, My starmate.... I adore you and you know❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

official_chiomajennifer said:

"I will keep saying this prayer . God please merge bad people together for marriage . They are damaging good people . May they marry their fellow bad people so they can finish themselves up , amen 🙏."

queen_snnowhenry said:

"OMG 😭 God please heal everyone who's silently going through stuff they can't talk about."

chidinwachukwu_1 said:

"Na when person talk him own u go know say people de cover serious p@in. Let there be healing ❤️‍🩹 🙏."

ifanik said:

"It is the law of natural justice to hear from both sides of a story before jumping into conclusion... that she is crying is not a guarantee that she is telling the truth... Some women tell their story first to gain empathy..."

uniquestellp said:

"Una sure say I go fit watch this episode 😩😩😩😩??? Cos why am I crying already 😢😢😢😢😢😢???"

samson_ikanone said:

"If only una know wettin people dey go through 😢😢."

bqvluxurystores said:

"This episode will definitely make me subscribe on your YouTube. Eucharia❤️❤️❤️."

soccer_ninja01 said:

"No be this woman of god wey those men of god opueh wetin no good ? 😂😂."

mr.peterson01 said:

"mk una tag the Charles I want to see him now lol."

oluwabukola_arugba said:

"Oh my GOD 🤍🤍🤍 Aunty @euchariaanunobi tears will fall but be assured your Heavenly FATHER is collecting them in His bottles , Psalm 56;8 . HE is turning them to joy and gold , every pain to gains, every shame and blame to fame in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN."

icequeenbabyqueen said:

"Hmm, after introduction, mama later cry hmm life one minute you're happy strong the next you're down and weak God will heal you ma."

dermmieomotosho said:

"Hmmm...may bad marriage never happen to us all😢. I feel for this woman."

solidbetapikin said:

"I am already crying, stories of a lot of people and then they lie to make you look bad. When you don't talk the world believes them. God all.i ask is for you to please heal the broken hearted. Please God what will it take me for you to do this for all the women and men alike who are emotionally drained. Please father do tell me."

Eucharia Anunobi advises couple facing divorce

Legit.ng reported back in January that Eucharia Anunobi advised married couples facing hardship not to rush into divorce.

Instead, she encouraged couples to pray, go on retreats, and work things out unless the marriage had become life-threatening.

She added that the devil was on a mission to destroy marriages, and people must not give up their unions but work to make things better.

