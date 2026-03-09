A Nigerian lady who applied for a Schenghen visa reacted in an unexpected way after her application was rejected

She mentioned the total amount she spent for the visa processing and even gave a breakdown which included agent fee and interview date

Netizens were amazed as she mentioned the amount she spent on the visa processing, and some shared their personal experiences

A Nigerian lady posted how she unwrapped her passport after applying for a Schenghen visa.

Upon revealing her passport, she stated that the visa approval was one of her prayer points during Nathaniel Bassey's onlline praise event, Hallelujah Challenge.

In a TikTok video by @mikelaura61, the lady showed how she discovered that her visa application was rejected.

She cried out and stated that she spent a total of N6 million to process the visa.

The lady captioned her video:

"You think prison break has suspense till you try to open your passport after processing visa N6m. 6m gone."

In the comments, she shared why she spent such an amount to process the visa.

Her words:

"I paid conference, interview date, interview vip room, hotel fee, visa application, agent fee, document and process charge Omo. I think my age was a factor. I’m 20 years old and I was suppose to go through the hospitality conference, maybe I’m young and they think I’ll use that route to run off because they approved who I applied with.

"Australia dem tell me 22m total. Guy 6m. I for buy Corolla start Uber."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trails Nigerian lady's Schenghen visa rejection

Ore Kesh said:

"Once you see paper nothing for you oo but 6m ??? For Schenghen visa!! you can do it yourself ooo."

Haafsoh said:

"Do not let anyone deceive you, if you are looking to travel to the big countries, please start small. Go to Kenya for holiday, Qatar for holiday, Dubai for holiday. If you have all this travel experience, get your statement of account right, DO not use any agents, apply yourself with other documentation. I have never used agents for me or my family visa. May God make it easy for us."

bell__50s said:

"6M for Schengen visa ke? I did mine and got 1month. I submitted my documents Jan 11th and got my visa Feb 2nd. I didn’t spend up to #600k I paid for my visa fee at the embassy. When all your documents are complete you’re definitely getting your visa."

Yettee said:

"6m for Schengen visa you can do yourself? Can you guys stop enriching travel agents???"

