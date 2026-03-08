A Nigerian man has announced online that he has left Nigeria, with a message to the country and his countrymen he left behind

The man's epic message was met with mixed reactions, causing him to recount his painful losses when he was in Nigeria

According to him, his younger brother died in a federal hospital because of medical negligence, and his mother died of a stroke after a yahoo boy (internet fraudster) scammed her of her retirement gratuity

A man, with the X handle @Myka_veli, has celebrated his relocation overseas with an epic message to Nigerians.

Before his relocation, the man was never a fan of leaving Nigeria, popularly known as japa.

Man's relocation message to Nigerians

In a tweet on March 7, the man quoted his old tweet where he stated that he was not a fan of leaving Nigeria until recent happenings in the country made him realise how stupid he was.

@Myka_veli shared a picture of himself and a sky view with the tweet:

"Nigeria, the evil you've done is enough. Make una enjoy una emilokan and ronu politics. E go be."

His tweet did not sit well with some Nigerians, which made him follow it up, explaining why he wrote what he wrote.

In a new tweet on March 8, @Myka_veli blasted those who criticised his remarks about Nigeria after his relocation.

He recounted how he lost his younger brother in Nigeria in a federal hospital due to medical negligence and how his mother died of a stroke after an internet fraudster defrauded her of her retirement gratuity.

He further revealed that his father was scammed out of a huge amount of money in 2025. He wrote:

"I should stop saying "Nigeria the evil you've done is enough", some of you are not okay in the head.

"My younger brother died in a federal hospital because of medical negligence, Instablog even carried the news of his death.

"My mum died of stroke after a yahoo boy scammed her of her retirement gratuity.

"My dad was also scammed of a huge sum last year.

"I probably earned way higher in Nigeria than most of you that are spewing tr@sh under that post currently earn, and I still chose to leave.

"It's easy to defend Nigeria till Nigeria happens to you."

See his tweet below:

Man's relocation abroad met with mixed reactions

@BIGBENIAHz said:

"Welcome brother,

"For here we no dey bother about nepa light and we no dey run to cross express road.

"Welcome."

@Vin_dzeal said:

"Represent us well in your new country…..echefula ebe isi puta….may the grounds favor you."

@dendelojnr said:

"We can’t keep running away, bro.. Nigeria is the only land that we have and not everyone was born a coward. If we don’t fight and liberate our country, no body else can do it for us."

@ACrowd34 said:

"Nah so you take leave us be this? You for wait see how 2027 go be nah. Chai!"

@IjeomaIfeanyi04 said:

"Enjoy your stay. Wishing you God's favour and protection."

@Sundayk43915824 said:

"I will keep clapping for others until it get to my turn.

"Congratulations bro."

