Her post triggered reactions on social media, as many congratulated the scholar on her graduation from FUNAAB

A Federal University Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) student who was aiming for a first class missed it by a few marks.

She posted her results and CGPA online. She mentioned her course and caught people’s attention.

FUNAAB student almost makes first class

Identified as @d_sneakersgirl on TikTok, the lady shared her journey and how she started with a 3.55 GPA in 100 level.

She wrote on TikTok:

Congratulations 🎉 Oladele Grace Omotolani. The journey wasn’t easy, but God did it. I started with a 3.55, aiming to finish with a first class. I came really close—and honestly, it’s all good.

From the scorching FUNAAB sun to countless sleepless nights; the anxiety, practicals, tests, exams, projects, and presentations , God backed me up through it all. I didn’t graduate with a first class, but I am super proud of myself and my results. I earned this. I worked for it, and I achieved it.

10 semesters , 5 sessions , no carryovers, no pending courses, no system malfunctions. All data complete , project completed. Everything went smoothly, just as God ordained.

He was there every step of the way, and for that, I am deeply grateful. To my mum , my backbone, my constant support throughout this journey, thank you. I am forever grateful. You will live long to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Now it’s time to step into the real world and make you proud. Thank you so much

Netizens celebrate FUNAAB graduate

eyiyemi01 said:

"Had a 4.78 in 100 level,in 200l presently and I missed an exam an automatic F. Most seniors said a first class isn't possible again."

every1luvsflourish said:

"Hii this is really impressive, can I make such result too? I’m in 200L and my cumulative is 4.1 is it still possible for me to make first class?"

Princess said:

"it's okay to live I also failed in my 100level but am still hoping if I will pass my 200level own just am tired 😔😔😔 everyone pass expect me."

