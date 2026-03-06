An Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) student has opened up online about why he discontinued crushing on a brilliant lady

According to him, he had a crush on the lady until he saw her cumulative grade point average (CGPA), which became a big red flag for him

Mixed reactions have trailed the said lady's CGPA, with some people sharing reasons to support his decision to give up on his crush

An X user, known as Big Virg, who is a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has shared why he gave up on his crush, who is a brilliant lady.

In a tweet on March 4, Big Virg said he stopped crushing on the lady after he saw her cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

OAU student shares his crush's CGPA

According to Big Virg, his crush had a 4.9 CGPA, which he considers a big red flag. The young man said he dislikes brilliant ladies. His tweet read:

"Was crushing on one girl till I saw her CGPA..

"She had 4.9 GPA. Big red flag l don't like brilliant girls."

When someone countered his tweet as false, Big Virg maintained that he didn't make it up.

In a banter tweet on March 6, Big Virg revealed that he is a student of OAU as he aimed a subtle dig at Arsenal Football Club's star Bukayo Saka.

"BIG VIRG and Bukayo Saka have the same number of Premier League hat tricks. (zero) For context, Saka has played 221 matches and started 198 of them across eight seasons. Meanwhile, BIG VIRG is just an OAU student who plays football for fun," he tweeted with his photo.

Reactions trail man's decision regarding his crush

@AkinmoyeTaiwo1 said:

"Especially those ones more brilliant than me. Naaaa."

@AI_the_teacher said:

"If she's in English, Literature, Linguistics, French, Agric...You're safe."

@heisdmj said:

"Why does my subconscious feel like you're lying about this?"

@chychybrd said:

"I think you are overestimating ur self she doesn’t fancy you either."

@dre_big51821 said:

"I love brilliant girl actually at least that will be something I will proud if at all."

@big_dave010308 said:

"Try dey check your babe results and show her yours.

"No go date dullard of class ooo."

@big_peace1472 said:

"No difference between them and professors oversabi too dey do them."

@Rantswithsom said:

"You like the ones you're smarter than, then small time you'll start saying she has a low IQ."

