What would have blossomed into a love affair hit the rocks before it even started after the man found out about the woman's kids

The disappointed lady confronted the man for ghosting her, lamenting that men hate responsibilities and he is not different

In his defence, the man claimed he had been busy and took a dig at her for generalising about men

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A single mother of three was left disappointed after a man lost interest in her because she has three kids.

A conversation between the woman and the man was released on TikTok by @harambee022, capturing how things ended drastically.

He lost interest in the single mum. Photo Credit: TikTok/@harambe022, kate_spet2004, FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

"After telling u that I have 3 kids u even stopped calling, texting or coming to see me," she texted him as she confronted the man.

In his defense, the man said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"It's just that I've been busy with work lately."

The lady, however, did not buy his excuse and accused him of ghosting her because she has three kids, saying all men leave her after they find out about the number of children she has.

The man countered her generalisation of men with an epic response.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Sihle said:

"I’m guilty of this, I have a child but I once went on a date with a woman, when she told me about her two kids it was chai."

@phionah said:

"I blame u sister, if u tell him and started cutting communication, don't ask him why?see the ans he gave u? just move on, never ask again to avoid such."

@user88496870534350 said:

"Jah even married couples should understand between burden and responsibility.. man got married after having many kids and bring them home."

@snethembamkhabela said:

"Not all of us wants to be step fathers and not all of us gents wants to feeds other men's kids, ladies must understand that."

@Rodney Ralulimi said:

"We're not entitled to support other man's kids, but 3 are to much at least 1 I understandable."

@lamulate said:

"I once dated a woman with 2 kids, then she cheated with the baby daddy. And said I should 4give bcos she did not sleep with someone new."

@thanyanithandimavhungu said:

"I've 3 kids but I do not require a baby daddy but a partner for me not my kids. This lady needs to go to a woman's conference xem..."

Single mum cries out as boyfriend denies pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mum had cried out as her boyfriend denied her pregnancy.

She shared pictures of her newborn on TikTok and some clips of her time with the baby's daddy as she apologised to the baby.

She apologised to her baby girl, saying she was sorry for giving her a daddy that doesn't appreciate her. She released her WhatsApp chats with him, wherein he denied getting her pregnant.

While expressing love for the kid, she said she hopes he notices how amazing their baby is someday.

Source: Legit.ng