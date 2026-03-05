A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her pharmaceutical studies at the University of Ibadan

She shared how she had struggled in her academics after starting with a 2.47 CGPA in 100 level and how she improved

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the pharmacy graduate on her academic feat

A young Nigerian lady, Goodness Enwuchola, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Temidayo shared that she bagged a second-class lower degree from UI.

A UI student shares how she struggled academically before bagging a 2:1 degree. Photo: Goodness Enwuchola

UI pharmacy graduate shares her struggle

On her LinkedIn page, Goodness Enwuchola shared how she struggled with her grades while in school and how they improved.

Her LinkedIn post read:

Yesterday, I was officially inducted into the pharmacy profession as part of the first PharmD graduating class of the University of Ibadan. My university journey was not perfect. In fact, it began with doubt. I finished 100 level with a GPA of 2.47 — barely meeting the requirement to proceed into Pharmacy.

"I still remember staring at the list for entry into 200 level, almost in disbelief. It felt like a second chance. Coming from secondary school as a straight-A student, I wasn’t prepared for academic struggle. University humbled me. The early disappointment affected my confidence, and for a while, I allowed it to slow me down. But growth is powerful.

"By 200 level, my GPA rose to 3.03. 300 level — 3.45. 400 level — 3.63. 500 level — 3.85. 600 level — 3.96. I often joke that I deserve an award for “Most Improved,” but behind that improvement was discipline, self-reflection, and grace. I graduated with two distinctions, moving my cumulative GPA from 2.47 to 3.34.

"DISTINCTION IN SOCIAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE PHARMACY. DISTINCTION IN PHARMACOGNOSY AND HERBAL MEDICINE Did I graduate with the exact grades I once dreamed of? No.

"But to me, I made it and that was the most important thing. Beyond academics, I lived fully. I served as: P.R.O., Faculty of Pharmacy Literary and Debating Society Vice President, Faculty of Pharmacy Literary and Debating Society

"President, Faculty of Pharmacy Literary and Debating Society President, ADMAP Host, Faculty Symposium Host, Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi Debate Competition Winner, Best Speaker in multiple debating competitions University shaped me beyond grades. It refined my voice, my leadership, and my resilience.

"That growth culminated in one of my proudest moments which was composing the valedictory speech for the overall Best Graduating Student. My writing prowess made way for me! Now, I am focused on something even greater: turning my dreams and long-term goals into reality. This chapter closes, but the real work begins. And I am ready."

A University of Ibadan student flaunts her CGPA as she bags a second-class upper. Photo: UI

