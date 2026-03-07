Nigerian university lecturer Dr Tosin Adesile revealed that 65 of 80 students failed his course, sparking debate online

A Nigerian university lecturer has sparked online discussion after revealing that many of his students failed one of his courses.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lecturer identified as Dr Tosin Adesile said he had finished marking the examination scripts for the course when he discovered the unusually high failure rate.

According to him, 80 students registered for the course, but only a small number managed to pass.

Dr Adesile explained that 65 students recorded a carryover, while the remaining 15 students scored between a D and a C grade.

Visibly surprised by the outcome, he asked members of the public for advice on how to handle the situation.

He said in the TikTok video:

"So, I'm just leaving my office now, and I just finished marking the scripts of my students. And out of 80 students that registered for the course, 65 students had carryover, while the remaining 15 had grades between a D and a C.

What should I do for the remaining 65 students? Advise me. Thank you."

During a brief interview with Legit.ng, Dr Tosin disclosed that it was a mass communication course, while keeping the name of the university anonymous for the students' sake.

Reactions to lecturer's mass failure claim

His statement has since generated mixed reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

I’M_ABISOYE wrote:

"I’m sorry, sir, but if 65 failed out of 80, I think you didn’t teach them well, or review the papers again! If student failed it means the teacher failed to do his or her duty."

PIKITO661 commented:

"Those of you saying it is his fault don't know what is going on in universities these days. As a student who has had the opportunity to work with my lecturers myself, I'll tell you that it is not his fault. Students don't study anymore. They won't come to class, they won't participate in CA, they won't study for exams, but they just want to pass. Even my course mates mock me for studying 😂. Some of you won't understand sha. Some lecturers do their best."

kobcouture stated:

"Lol, I see a lot of people saying the problem is the lecture or his mode of teaching what about students that don’t even show up to class what about the ones that already had the mind set of I will block it what about the ones that don’t even read at all not everything is the lecture at times."

Princess commented:

"Judging from that gate behind you, that’s my son’s school. Which department are you talking about before I advise you."

