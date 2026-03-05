A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her pharmaceutical studies at the University of Ibadan

She celebrated her pharmacy degree and listed her achievements, including the four distinctions she got and her CGPA

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the pharmacy graduate on her academic feat

A young Nigerian lady, Oluwayomi Ebunoluwa Dorcas, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Oluwayomi shared that she bagged a first-class degree in pharmacy from UI.

A University of Ibadan student flaunts CGPA as she bags first class. Photo: @OluwayomiEbuno2

Source: Twitter

According to Ebunoluwa, she got distinctions in four courses, two of which she emerged as the best performer.

UI student bags first class in pharmacy

Identified on X as @OluwayomiEbuno2, the lady shared how she emerged as the best graduating student in two courses - Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice, and Social and Administrative Pharmacy with distinctions.

Ebunoluwa also bagged a distinction in two other courses - Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, and Pharmacognosy and Herbal Medicine.

The scholar stated that she graduated from the University of Ibadan with a CGPA of 3.71/4.00.

She wrote on X:

"Reintroducing Dr Oluwayomi Ebunoluwa Dorcas (Pharm D, MPSN) - First class honours from University of Ibadan (3.71/4.00) - Best Graduating Student of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice - Best Graduating Student of Social and Administrative Pharmacy (A thread)

- Distinction in Pharmacognosy and Herbal medicine - Distinction in Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice - Distinction in Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology - Distinction in Social and Administrative Pharmacy. Jesus did this

"A story of Excellence. Thank you so much for celebrating me everyone."

See her X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI pharmacy first-class graduate

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the pharmacy graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@AkpalaCynthia said:

"Congratulations, Dr Shally."

@bigtunbo said:

"Congratulations Shally. Godspeed!"

@Ayantayo_029 said:

"Congratulations more success Dr."

@lordissy25 said:

"Super congrats to you Doc! Onto greater heights and exploits!"

@Adedeji_OP said:

"Congratulations, Shally! Keep winning always."

@vi_vianfredrick said:

"Congratulations, Dr Ebunoluwa. Capacity Woman!"

@iamOluwatosin10 said:

"I would like to work with you Please may I DM you ma?"

@EmmanuelAnejo said:

"Congratulations, Dr Ebun."

A UI student bags first-class in pharmacy with 4 distinctions and flaunts CGPA online. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng