A first-class honours graduate at the University of Ibadan (UI) has made history in his family, as he completed his studies in grand style

The petroleum engineering graduate, a five-time Dean's Honours list awardee, finished in the top 1% of the graduating class of 2025

According to the young man, he took 85 courses, scoring A's in 74 of them, B's in seven and C's in three, for the duration of his program

A University of Ibadan fresh graduate, Olamide Olanrewaju, has celebrated bagging a first-class honours degree in petroleum engineering.

Olaimde graduated with a 3.83 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on a 4.0 grading system, ranking him among the top 1% of his graduating 2025 class.

A University of Ibadan first-class student says he is the first engineer in his family. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont, X/@olaolanrewaju01

Source: Getty Images

UI fresh graduate blows his trumpet

In a tweet on X on February 25, Olamide shared his signing out photoshoot as he reintroduced himself on social media.

"Introducing …..

"Olamide Olanrewaju, GMNSE, GMNIEE.

"B.Sc. Petroleum Engineering, University of Ibadan.

"First Class Honours.

"Graduated with a CGPA of 3.83/4.00.

"Top 1% of the graduating class of 2025.

"God did."

In another tweet, Olamide highlighted his achievements. He said he finished as the third-best graduating student of his department and made the Dean's Honours List five times.

Olamide also noted that he took 85 courses for the duration of his program, scoring 74 A's, seven B's and four C's. Olamide said he is the first engineer his family has produced; a historic feat on his part. He wrote:

"Best Graduating Student (Second runner up).

"Petroleum Engineering.

"5x Dean’s Honors List Awardee.

"85 Courses taken.

"74As 7Bs 4Cs.

"Various Sports and Academic competitions award winner.

"First Engineer in the family.

"All these I have to the glory of God."

A University of Ibadan first-class graduate says he was a five-time awardee of the Dean's Honours List. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

Nigerians congratulate UI fresh graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI fresh graduate's post below:

@trenchernum1 said:

"Keep it up, bros."

@flakes_H said:

"Congratulations, Olamide."

@Abdulafeez_SB said:

"Baba 90 for a reason."

@King_AdIKay said:

"Lamzy!!!

"Congratulations bro."

@JohnAkins001 said:

"Congratulations, Mentor.

"What a great feat. Baba 90 for a reason."

@SunkanmiMubarak said:

"Hot boy!

"Congratulations my oga!"

@coastalobi said:

"Hope say Geology courses no dey among the C?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan engineering graduate who was sponsored by engineers had bagged a first-class degree.

UI engineering student finishes with first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student had graduated with a first-class honours degree in electrical and electronics engineering.

The young man pointed out, in a new tweet, that he settled for physics because he did not meet the cut-off mark for the engineering course he wanted. Motivated by this, he said he doubled down and finished at the top of his physics class in his first year, with a 3.67 GPA, and this earned him a transfer to his preferred department.

He further stated that he had a perfect GPA in his final year and had the best undergraduate project. He said his story shows that delay is not denial.

Source: Legit.ng