A female graduate of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) has shared her achievement online

In a trending tweet, she expressed her joy while announcing her emergence as the best graduating female student

Social media users who came across her tweet did not hesitate to congratulate her for her amazing achievement

A female graduate of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) has made her alma mater proud by emerging as the best female graduating student.

The graduate's achievement sparked congratulatory messages from social media users who were quick to acknowledge her hard work and dedication.

Best graduating female student of OAUSTECH leaves many in awe. Photo credit: @DominionAkinrotimi/X.

Source: Twitter

OAUSTECH student emerges best graduating female

The student, identified as @DominionAkinrotimi on X, took to the platform to share her joy and excitement, announcing her impressive academic record.

She graduated with a CGPA of 4.89/5.00, finishing first among her female colleagues and second overall in her school and 145th overall in the university.

Her achievement proved her commitment to academic excellence and her passion for computing.

As a graduate of the School of Computing, she had clearly shown exceptional talent and potential, and her success was well-deserved.

She captioned her post:

"Officially a graduate!! 1/247 — School of Computing. 2/1452 — Overall. BGS, School of Computing. Overall Best Female Graduating Student, OAUSTECH. CGPA: 4.89/5.00. Open to opportunities. Check out what I built as an undergraduate."

Best graduating female student of OAUSTECH goes viral online. Photo credit: @DominionAkinrotimi/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as best female graduate of OAUSTECH speaks

The graduate's post sparked congratulatory messages from friends, family, and well-wishers, who praised her for her outstanding achievement.

Many Nigerians urged her to seize the opportunities that lay ahead, acknowledging that she was a shining example of what determination and hard work could achieve.

Ahmad Tigress said:

"Congratulations on achievements and milestones. I'm also a Data Scientist and a final year medical student. Would love to connect with you."

Oliver Domain said:

"Congrats osustech no b easy place to graduate from Surviving ikuomola alone is something."

Xtrobsaid:

"Congratulations! That's an incredible achievement! Excited to see where you go next."

Chidimma Favour said:

"I just saw my results and I’m honestly not happy with it but one thing I learnt with this is to take my CA seriouslyyy cos I didn’t last semester and it definitely showed in my results. I’ll explore studying techniques and know what works best for me."

Datgirl said:

"This inspired me, I've always been a bright one right from my primary school and first year of uni feels like I'm derailing, I've found a method that works for me too buh I think you're my type of person and this helped me!"

Ariksluxecraft reacted:

"I did poorly in the first school I went to, probably because I don't like the cause from the beginning but in my current school now I started with 4.28 CGPA in 100l and I pray it increases."

Vickya_34 added:

"Wow. I'm currently studying animal science. In my second year now. I pray for this same level of diligence and dedication in Jesus name."

See the post below:

Lady bags first class from University of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) pharmacy student graduated with a first-class honours degree.

The fresh graduate shared her inspiring story on social media, recounting how she failed mathematics during an examination years ago.

Source: Legit.ng