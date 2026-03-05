A graduate of the University of Lagos got many people talking on social media with screenshots of her impressive results

The brilliant student shared photos of herself and screenshots which show details of the grades she got at the end of each session

Many individuals who came across the post she made took to the comments page to praise her brilliance and celebrate her achievement

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who achieved a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in 2 semesters is trending after displaying the CGPA she achieved with from the institution.

The young lady shared details of her 100 level final year results and the grades she had at the end of each semester.

Graduate of University of Lagos shares academic results, earns praise online.

Graduate of University of Lagos displays CGPA

In the screenshot she posted on her page, she also added photos she took in a photo studio and a word that describes her feelings.

@one_shy_hijabi, in her TikTok post, wrote:

"I surprised myself ngl! TWO 5.0 in final year!? 🥺🫂 Had my ups and downs but Alhamdulillah 🎉…"

@one_shy_hijabi attached the above as the description to the post she made, which contains her results.

UNILAG graduate's results from 100 level to final year spark reactions.

From the screenshot she posted, it showed that she finished with a CGPA of 4.71 from the University of Lagos.

Many of her followers who came across the post took to the comments page to celebrate with her on her academic achievement.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate posts screenshot

