A young Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate her academic journey from having a perfect WAEC to becoming a medical doctor

The lady shared her 2016 West African Senior School Certificate Examination result, showing she scored A1 in all nine subjects, a rare feat

She disclosed a rare encounter with the 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi who met with her after her WAEC feat

A young Nigerian lady and medical doctor, Vivian Chinonyerem Iloabuchi, has recounted a rare encounter she had with the former governor and 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

As seen in a social media post shared on her X page, @veev_iloabuchi, the young lady celebrated a decade of academic success.

A Nigerian lady who had a perfect WAEC opens up on a rare encounter with Peter Obi. Photo credit: Vivian Chinonyerem Iloabuchi'/X, Peter Obi

Source: UGC

WAEC scholar shares encounter with Peter Obi

@veev_iloabuchi posted a screenshot of her 2016 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result. The document showed she scored A1 in all her nine subjects, which included Data Processing, Civic Education, English Language, Igbo Language, Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Alongside the result, she added a photo of herself in a medical setting, signalling her progress from a brilliant secondary school student to a medical doctor.

Reflecting on her past achievement, she disclosed that the former governor Peter Obi reached out and called to her personally.

@veev_iloabuchi wrote on the platform:

"Is this a good time to say my claim to fame is that Peter Obi called me to congratulate me back then? He’s from my village lol."

The lady added that Peter Obi was no longer holding political office as a governor at the time he made the congratulatory telephone call.

She wrote:

"It honestly meant the world to my teenage self. He wasn’t even governor of Anambra State anymore. He didn’t have to do that, but he did."

Reactions as lady recounts encounter with Peter Obi

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's post below:

@orjikuramo said:

"He wasn't contesting to be president when he called you...

He didnt even call you and make it a thing - just did it quietly and moved on. Kai! Peter Obi is above so many men."

@zubby_ said:

"Agulu to the world!😍 Congratulations Dr. Veev!"

@christophDera said:

"This result trended that year. At least in Aba schools. Dority."

See her X post here:

WAEC scholar shares course of study

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young man who had 5 As in WAEC and 331 in JAMB revealed the course he was given instead of MBBS at Babcock University.

Source: Legit.ng