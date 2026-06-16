A Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) first-class graduate's attempt to get a job at a Lagos clinic was not only unsuccessful but left her puzzled

The FUTA graduate's friend shared a WhatsApp chat showing the unexpected response that the Lagos clinic gave when they rejected the first-class degree holder

Mixed reactions have trailed the released WhatsApp chat, with some people decrying the plight of many Nigerian graduates in the job market

A lady, known on X as @_raesparkles, has cried out on the social media platform after a Lagos clinic rejected her friend's job application, despite her friend's first-class degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

"My friend wanted to come work in Lagos so she applied to a clinic and she got this response," @_raesparkles wrote on X on June 16 as she shared a WhatsApp chat showing the response the clinic gave her friend.

A Lagos clinic rejected the job application of a FUTA first-class graduate. Stock image of a graduate for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Paras Griffin, X/@_raesparkles

Source: Getty Images

How Lagos clinic rejected FUTA first-class holder

In the chat, @_raesparkles's friend named Linda Omotayo Aisida got an unexpected response from the Lagos clinic, as they politely rejected her application.

"Hey Linda. First class hons? There is somthing better for you. Please dont lower your standard. All the best," the Lagos clinic's WhatsApp reply to her friend read.

Linda read physiology at FUTA and graduated on November 12, 2024.

The Lagos clinic's reply to the job seeker has been met with mixed feelings from netizens.

A FUTA first-class graduate was rejected for a job at a Lagos clinic. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

See her friend's tweet below:

FUTA first-class graduate's job dilemma stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the job search story below:

@Kontrolla19 said:

“There is something better for you, don’t lower your standard”.

"If there is something better for her she for apply for job? First class graduates shouldn’t even apply for jobs, companies should be begging them with job offers."

@Deyplay221 said:

"Person way hold the highest post in that clinic nah 3rd class the person get you want get work with 1st class………… you deserve better.

"Don’t low your standard."

@Only_Tornado said:

"My guy applied to work for the railway transport commission in Lagos, got called for the exam and interview, he aced everything, HR told him he was over qualified for the role that he should aim higher."

@Oluwatobi_Ice said:

"Exactly, na why I no finish with 1st be this. But people no understand my point of view."

@Nobdylikeschima said:

"Naija job market in one screenshot 😩 First class + upper distinction, still can't even get the 120k job. The clinic tried to be kind but e pain. We're all out here with multiple certificates dey beg for any small thing because bills no dey send email."

@twee_twei said:

"They did the right thing by encouraging her enlarge her coast, there’s still better opportunities out there for her."

@phveektordrayne said:

"When Nigeria was still good, first class students never had to search for jobs, talk less of demeaning themselves to this desperate level. I'm glad she met someone kind though."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a first-class graduate of electrical engineering begged for a job online after his NYSC.

Job-seeking first-class graduate turns provost scholar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian first-class graduate who begged for a job in 2021 had become a provost scholar in the US.

The man disclosed that he was a first-class student of Botany from the University of Ibadan as well as a master's graduate of plant genetics and molecular biology from the same university.

He thanked everyone who offered advice that led to his academic success as a PhD student at the University of Minnesota.

Source: Legit.ng