A video from CEO Luminee's surprise baby shower has emerged on social media after her delivery

Nollywood stars Mercy Aigbe and Eniola Ajao were among the guests who attended the event to celebrate with the stylist

The video has also sparked reactions about Luminee welcoming a child with ex-convict Baba Ijesha

Popular stylist Abiodun Folashade, popularly known as CEO Luminee, and actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, have been making waves following the news of their first child together.

Recall that the couple caused a buzz online after they jointly announced the birth of their newborn, a baby boy, on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Video from actor Baba Ijesha’s wife CEO Luminee’s baby shower emerges on social media. Credit: ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

Amid netizens' reactions and skepticism about the newborn's birth, a clip from Luminee's surprise baby shower has now surfaced online.

Nollywood actresses Mercy Aigbe and Eniola Ajao were among the glamorous guests at the event.

A clip from the baby shower showed the moment Luminee broke down in tears in shock at the unexpected celebration as Aigbe and others at the event consoled her.

Another video from the event showed the new mum showing her dance moves in celebration.

Mixed reactions trail Mercy Aigbe and Eniola Ajao's presence at CEO Luminee's baby shower. Credit: babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Recall that Baba Ijesha was convicted of sexual charges. He was released in November 2025 after serving his term.

The video from CEO Luminee's baby shower is here:

Comments about CEO Luminee's baby shower

The video has sparked reactions, with some netizens criticising Mercy Aigbe and Eniola Ajao for their presence at the event.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Memnefer commented:

"You really can’t predict the internet to be honest. One minute everywhere is quiet, next minute there is chaos that leaves you in shock. Mercy Aigbe actually went for Luminee baby shower. I’m disappointed."

fabiyi_abosede said:

"How sure are we that she even knew who the father is? My gender that can hide things."

AkeranF said:

"They are all alabosi. Hailing princess in front, pinching her at back."

rhemilousoflag1 commented:

"Something wey una suppose keep private una run come social media like say una owe anybody explanation

pretty yetty fashion world reacted:

"Luminee made her choice as an adult so why would her friends and family hate or fight her for that singular reason? Na she see wetin she see obe wey make her waru sowo."

mimieniiyi commented:

"Irrespective of who the father is, these two are like family. Mercy is like her aunt, she brought her to limelight. Of course she will be there for Luminee not Ijesha. I'm even surprised she attended the BS cos they are no longer close . Eniola is one of her best customer."

Yomi Fabiyi accuses Baba Ijesha of betrayal

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi accused Baba Ijesha of betrayal, saying the veteran sent someone to threaten him shortly after leaving prison.

He explained that the move shocked him deeply because he had stood by Baba Ijesha during his darkest period, even when many others turned away.

Yomi recalled how he defended Baba Ijesha throughout the 2021 sexual assault case that eventually led to conviction, and continued to show support for him after the prison term ended in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng