A graduate of the University of Ibadan shared the number of As he earned out of the 85 courses he completed

He also recounted his story, the awards he won in secondary school, and the records he broke

The graduate mentioned the exact CGPA he finished with and the first institution he attended before the University of Ibadan

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, whose mother sells nylon took to social media to share his CGPA as he bagged over 70 As out of 85 courses in the university and also broke two records in his family.

Babatunde Adediran revealed in the said post that during his secondary school days, he emerged as the best student in 12 out of 13 subjects.

University of Ibadan graduate bags first-class, shares CGPA. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Babatunde Adediran

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate goes viral

He also spoke about his journey in the university and shared the exact CGPA he finished with.

Also, at the end of the post, he mentioned that he broke two records in his family.

The first-class graduate of the University of Ibadan wrote:

"Faith. Fate. First Class. I grew up in a place where education was respected, but not truly believed to be a tool for children from poor backgrounds like mine. We survived day by day - eating what we saw, not what we wanted. Out of nearly all my childhood peers, about 96% stopped at secondary school or apprenticeship."

He continued by speaking about several schools he attended and his determination to always finish well with good results. He made reference to a feat he achieved in his JSS1.

He said:

"From my early days at Wesley Practising School 4 to Methodist Grammar School and Renascent High School, I was always determined to excel. I still remember winning Best Student in 12 out of 13 subjects in JSS1 — moments that made my mother proud beyond words."

He spoke about the business his mother was into in the said post and the lessons he learned.

He continued:

"After secondary school, I couldn’t secure Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan as my father had hoped. Instead, I enrolled in DPP at The Polytechnic Ibadan, where life was tough. My mother (Ìyá Oní Nylon) took loans to pay my fees. I hustled, taught lessons, and sometimes trekked long distances just to find food."

"I graduated with a 4.1/5.0 (Upper Credit), best among DPP students and 3rd in my class - but I knew I hadn’t reached my peak."

University of Ibadan graduate achieves 1st class in petroleum engineering. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Babatunde Adediran

Source: Twitter

Despite his education in the polytechnic and his determination to further his studies, he took another exam and applied for a course at the University of Ibadan. He secured admission and paid the fees with the money he had saved.

He shared:

"In 2019, after saving ₦200,000 from tutoring, I rewrote JAMB, switched to Engineering on a friend’s advice, and gained admission to study Petroleum Engineering at the University of Ibadan. I paid my acceptance fee myself."

"COVID-19 came. I lost my savings to a scam. Still, I returned to school, survived on faith, took up bricklaying jobs on weekends, and pushed through without scholarships - but not without destiny helpers and friends who stood by me."

"I completed my internship at Alpha Oilwell Technologies Ltd, gaining valuable industry exposure."

University of Ibadan graduate shares CGPA

Several years after the struggle, he finally graduated from the University of Ibadan with a first-class degree in Petroleum Engineering.

He shared in the Linkedin post, the grades he scored in most of the courses he did at the university.

"I graduated and was inducted into NSE as a graduate member on 25th of February, 2026, from the University of Ibadan with:"

"• 85 Courses."

"• 70+ A’s."

"• 3.79/4.0 CGPA (First Class)."

As he said this, he also added that in his family, he broke two other records and listed them:

"The first in my family to attend university."

"The first to graduate with a First Class."

"A child of a nylon seller in Ojaba and a plank seller in Bodija."

"Alhamdulillahi."

"Faith met fate - and grace carried me through."

"Upward and forward."

Source: Legit.ng