A first-class honours graduate from the University of Ibadan has made a bold appeal to Governor Seyi Makinde, the executive governor of Oyo state

The young man studied electrical and electronics engineering at Nigeria's premier university and took advantage of social media to get the governor's attention

The UI graduate stated that he is an indigene of Ibadan and seeks a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) placement under Makinde

Wasiu Ajibola Faadulilahi, a University of Ibadan first-class graduate, has appealed to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, regarding his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) place of primary assignment.

Wasiu, who bagged a first-class honours degree in electrical and electronics engineering, tagged the governor's verified account in his tweet on March 3, and retweeted his previous tweet where he expressed his desire to be placed in an oil and gas, energy or automation sector for his NYSC placement.

University of Ibadan graduate message to governor

In his message to Governor Makinde on X, Wasiu revealed that he is an indigene of Ibadan, a first-class graduate and has a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Ibadan.

He went on to humbly seek an NYSC placement opportunity under the governor, expressing his desire to serve and contribute to the development of the state.

Wasiu attached pictures of his awards and a Dean's Honours Award he received for his excellent academic performance in the 2024/2025 session, in which he got a grade point average (GPA) of 3.87 on a 4.0 grading system.

The young man's tweet read:

"Wasiu Ajibola Faadulilahi | Ibadan indigene | First Class graduate, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, University of Ibadan. I humbly seek an NYSC placement opportunity under Gov. @seyimakinde to serve and contribute to Oyo State’s development.

"Kindly amplify @Oyoaffairs."

At the time of this report, the governor had yet to publicly acknowledge or respond to the tweet.

