A young Nigerian man, Nurudeen Aderibigbe, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Nurudeen shared that he bagged a second-class upper degree in agricultural and environmental engineering from UI.

Class rep graduates with engineering degree

Nurudeen took to his LinkedIn page to share his achievements in school.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Reintroducing, Aderibigbe, Nurudeen Bisi (GMNSE, GMNIEE) B.Sc. (Agricultural and Environmental Engineering) University of Ibadan.

"It is one thing to earn an engineering degree, but it is another to navigate the rough and tough reality of the journey while serving others.

"My time at the University of Ibadan was defined by a massive academic comeback, pushing myself from a lower category to graduating with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) through relentless discipline and consistency.

"This was especially meaningful because I achieved this peak in my final year, balancing the technical demands of my degree with the heavy responsibilities of serving as President in one session and also Financial Secretary in another within my department.

"Alongside serving as Class Representative for five consecutive sessions and holding roles within my hall of residence as the 71st Interior Minister of Kenneth Mellanby Hall and the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN UI), juggling these leadership duties while focusing on my studies taught me that being an engineer isn't just about solving equations; it’s about leading people and managing real-world challenges under pressure.

"My technical heart is in Soil and Water Conservation Engineering, a passion fuelled by my final year project, where I built an ESP8266-based Flood Warning Detection System supervised by Habeeb Alabi, Ph.D.

"Today, as I am officially inducted into the profession, I am eager to merge this leadership experience and my love for the Internet of Things (IoT) to solve critical problems in Agriculture and build smarter, more sustainable environmental solutions.

"Over the years, I have learned a lot of crafts, and as a talented shoemaker, I learned about data analysis during the 8-month ASUU strike that elongated my B.Sc. journey.

"I am so grateful to my HOD, Prof. Mobolaji Omobowale, and my lecturers, mentors, and friends who have contributed to this remarkable journey. The journey has just begun; I pray for good luck in this journey of success."

