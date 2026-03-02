A Nigerian youth has appealed to people never to study medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan (UI) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

A man who appears to work at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, William Oyelakin, has sent a message to prospective students about Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and the University of Ibadan (UI).

According to him, people should avoid studying medicine and surgery at OAU or UI.

A man opines that OAU and UI are not the ideal institutions for one to study medicine and surgery. Photo Credit: William Oyelakin II, ui.edu.ng, oauife.edu.ng

Man's warning about UI and OAU

In a Facebook post on February 18, William opined that prospective students should not make the mistake of studying medicine and surgery at either of the two institutions, unless they desire to spend more years in school.

William maintained that while the two institutions are reputable, reputation does not influence one's earnings or make for wasting one's youthful years in school. He suggested that people should consider private universities for the course.

His warning suggests that studying the medical course at OAU or UI will take more time than at other universities. He wrote:

"Run from University of Ibadan & OAU Medicine & Surgery if you don’t want to graduate at old age.

"Forget best ooo, best is not recognized in your earnings, don’t waste your youth in school.

"Private university."

Reactions trail man's warning about UI, OAU

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's Facebook post below:

Ridwanallahi Abubakar said:

"They are better.

"ABU Zaria and BUK are worst of."

Sunusi Usman said:

"Ridwanallahi Abubakar ABU Zaria is the worst of all. Imagine U19 are still in 400L ,while their mate in Unimaid are in 600L and 500L in BUK."

Oluwatosin Oluwatosin said:

"Na true talk. Oau and Ui will make extend 6 years to 8 years and 6 months."

Ibrahim Abdus Salam said:

"Are you aware of LAUTECH?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about six powerful Nigerians who passed through the University of Ibadan and the courses they studied.

UI emerges best university in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) had beaten Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and others to reclaim its top spot as the best university in Nigeria.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition. The outcome marked a return to the summit for the university, which last held the national lead in the 2023 rankings before slipping in subsequent years.

The 2026 rankings evaluated 2,191 universities from 115 countries using 18 performance indicators grouped under teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook. UI’s resurgence followed a notable improvement from its fourth-place national position in the 2025 rankings. Its rise displaced Covenant University, which had led Nigerian institutions in both the 2024 and 2025 editions.

