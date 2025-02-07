Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, awarded N2.5 million each to three outstanding graduates of Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences

The institution’s Rector, Dr. Rasaki Akinbo, praised the school's progress since its upgrade in 2023, with multiple new programmes accredited

Polytechnic officials called for additional government support, including improved infrastructure and increased funding for further development

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has recognised the academic achievements of the three best-graduating students from the Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu, by awarding each of them a cash prize of N2.5 million.

The announcement was made during the institution’s third combined convocation ceremony held on Thursday.

The governor charged the graduates to use their knowledge to revolutionise the state's health sector. Image: FB/Dapo Abiodun

Source: Twitter

Three students rewarded for excellent performance

The beneficiaries of this award include Famuyewa Aminat from the Dental Technology department, who attained a CGPA of 3.75 for the 2021/2022 academic year, Rasak Temilola from Health Information Management with a CGPA of 3.68 for the 2022/2023 session, and Kanyinsola Salami from the Environmental Health Technology department, who emerged as the best overall graduate with a CGPA of 3.94 for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Salami was also recognised as the best-graduating student across all three sessions.

Representing the governor at the event, Special Adviser on Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, delivered the announcement, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to fostering academic excellence.

Governor Abiodun reiterated that the state government remains dedicated to creating an environment that nurtures intellectual growth and positions Ogun State as a leader in education.

Abiodun stated:

“Our commitment to investing in education remains unwavering. We believe education is the foundation of any progressive society, and we will continue to provide the necessary resources to ensure students excel.”

He encouraged the graduates to apply their expertise in revolutionising the healthcare sector and contributing meaningfully to national development.

Poly rector highlights institution's progress

Speaking at the convocation, the institution’s Rector, Dr Rasaki Akinbo, reflected on the remarkable progress made since the school’s transformation into a polytechnic in 2023.

As Nigeria’s first Polytechnic of Health, Akinbo highlighted the institution’s ambition to lead the country in health and allied sciences education.

Expressing gratitude to the governor for his leadership, Akinbo noted significant milestones, including the accreditation of 11 new programmes, the re-accreditation of five existing courses, and the completion of critical infrastructure projects.

These include the Medical Laboratory Technician and Health Information Management buildings, hostel renovations, and the ongoing enhancement of the ICT centre.

The Chairman of the Polytechnic’s Governing Council, Kunle Kakejaiye, commended the government’s support while calling for further interventions in infrastructure, particularly in the tarring of internal roads and increased funding to sustain the institution’s development trajectory.

UNILAG sends message to new students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG announced the closure of its 2024/2025 admission exercise and urged candidates to accept transfer offers by January 10, 2025.

According to the management, candidates who do not accept the transfer offer by the deadline will forfeit their admission.

The federal government-owned university provided detailed guidelines on how to accept or reject admission offers via the JAMB CAPS portal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng