A Nigerian lady has shared her joy and happiness on X after saving up to N1 million on Piggyvest platform

In a now-viral tweet, the lady disclosed how she broke down in tears when she confirmed that she had already hit N1 million

According to her, it was her first time of owning N1 million and it took her over eight years to save up to that amount

A Nigerian lady got really emotional after saving money for years and reaching a milestone she never thought was possible.

She broke down in tears when she confirmed that she had accumulated N1 million on the Piggyvest platform, a feat she had been working towards for over eight years.

Lady saves N1 million on Piggyvest

Identified as @CrystalReignz on X, the lady noted that it was the first time she had ever owned such a huge amount of money.

Despite knowing that her savings would be reduced once she paid her rent, she chose to bask in the glory of her accomplishment, proud to be a millionaire, if only for a moment.

She expressed her gratitude to Piggyvest for providing a platform that made it easier for her to save and achieve her goal.

In her words:

"For the first time in my life I saw 1 million naira. I made my first 1 million guyss im so teary. I have been saving for over 8 years now and I just hit 1 million naira. I know when I remove my rent in the coming month, I’ll go back to being a thousandnaire, but rn I’m a millionaire and that’s all that matters, Thank you piggyvest for giving us this platform, make it it easy for us to save. Big congratulations to me."

Reactions as lady makes her first N1 million

The lady's tweet sparked lots of congratulatory messages from Nigerians who were inspired by her story and motivated to pursue their own financial goals.

Beri said:

"Every hustler has their time, now you won’t be seeing anything less than that 1m in your account."

Aliyu said:

"That's surely one thing with a million. It's hardly just a coincidence. A million will never not sound like a million. I think it will always have that effect."

Prince Manuel wrote:

"Not my first 1m but after almost 14 months of being broke I finally saved this, big guys in the comment how do I scale this I no wan broke again I don pay rent, I will welcome any advice."

IamOkedi added:

"Congratulations. Now that you've hit a major milestone in your financial journey next idea should be ways to multiply the money and remain a millionaire. First, protect what you’ve made. Then think about how to grow it. Try not to upgrade your lifestyle too quickly. Be intentional with your investments, spread your risk, and don’t make money decisions based on emotions. Making money is one thing. Keeping and growing it takes real strategy. If you have skills now is the time to invest in it."

