A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on the TikTok app lamenting over her biological sister's alleged action

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, she claimed that her sister physically assaulted her after allowing her into her house

Massive reactions trailed the post as social media users stormed the comments section to console the lady

A Nigerian lady's faith in family has been shattered, leaving her heartbroken and seeking solace from netizens on TikTok.

Her painful experience was shared on social media, sparking lots of sympathetic and support from concerned netizens.

Lady cries over alleged assault by sister

The post, shared by @Empress on TikTok, revealed a painful betrayal at the hands of her own younger sister.

According to the lady, she had welcomed her sister into her home, only to be subjected to a violent assault that left her in shambles.

The lady's emotional pain was overwhelming as she expressed her disbelief and hurt at the actions of her own flesh and blood.

She hinted that sometimes those closest to us can be our greatest enemies, and her experience had left her questioning everything.

In her words:

"POV: I let my younger sister come over to my house and she did to me what an enemy won't do. Sometimes the enemy isn’t far from you, I feel so heartbroken cause I never imagined that my own sister would do this to me."

Reactions as lady shares heartbreaking experience

TikTok users took to the comments section to offer words of comfort and condemnation for the sister's alleged actions.

@Oyindamola said:

"The funniest thing, this might be the first time the younger sister will retaliate. Boom she don turn enemy."

@Southeast goddess said:

"No offense oo but omo I don’t know how some of you grow up, for my family wey dey respect our elders oo, I have a junior brother, I know that if they leave me and him to fight , he go win but my brother can never lay his hands on me, I have an elder sister too no matter what she do, I can’t see myself beating her or fighting her."

@fhavvy said:

"What did you do to her that made her react like this, I’m not saying what she did is right ooo. But I have experienced like this and at the end of the day I was the enemy and ungrateful person."

@Deborah231 said:

"Una go Dey carry sibling fight come online, Omo I don’t even remember how many times me and sisters don fight."

@Eunides Fashion Home said:

"As someone who has spent most of my life in my sister's house, I no go blame her till I hear her side of her story. Sometimes una too do."

@Ummtees home of kitchen items commented:

"I hope this is not the enmity created by your parents, some parents will show seeds of hatred in their kids hearts and think they'll outgrow it and love each other when they grow."

@teramoluwa25 added:

"Did anyone see a video of that senior sister frustrating the younger sister with work load few weeks back, and the younger one was crying."

Lady posts messages from sister

