A Nigerian lady living in the UK has shared the amount of money she earns in a month.
Kemi also told people how much money she is able to save from her monthly earnings.
In a TikTok video, Kemi said her monthly earnings come to £2000 (N3.9 million).
How much a Nigerian lady saves in the UK
Kemi outlined how she spends her earnings and how much she puts in her savings account.
She said:
"How I budget as a 35-year-old single mom of 3 making £2000 per month."
Kemi disclosed that after personal expenditure and the payment of bills, she is able to save £600 (N1.1 million). She pays for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and internet subscriptions.
She noted that her monthly house rent is £550 (N1 million), and she pays £300 (N590,000) for food and groceries.
According to Kemi, her electricity and gas bills in the UK amount to £150 (N295,000) per month.
She also pays £100 (N196,000) for insurance and puts out a separate £100 (N196,000) as emergency savings.
One other thing Kemi pays for in the UK is a TV licence, which takes £20 (39,000).
Reactions as lady budgets her earnings in UK
@mrs_akyo said:
"Where do you shop for grocery please?"
Kemi responded:
"I do my grocery shopping at Lidl and Aldi most times and buy most of my fruits at open market."
@Temitee said:
"£550 for rent is so cheap. I pay 2 times that."
Man moves to UK after NYSC
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man thanked his parents for saving money and sending him to the UK.
The man said after his NYSC, his parents helped him to relocate abroad.
He went there for his master's degree, but he plans to stay permanently.
