A Nigerian lady living in the UK has shared the amount of money she earns in a month.

Kemi also told people how much money she is able to save from her monthly earnings.

Kemi said she saves N1.1 million in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@kemilifestyle_adventure and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In a TikTok video, Kemi said her monthly earnings come to £2000 (N3.9 million).

How much a Nigerian lady saves in the UK

Kemi outlined how she spends her earnings and how much she puts in her savings account.

She said:

"How I budget as a 35-year-old single mom of 3 making £2000 per month."

Kemi disclosed that after personal expenditure and the payment of bills, she is able to save £600 (N1.1 million). She pays for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and internet subscriptions.

She noted that her monthly house rent is £550 (N1 million), and she pays £300 (N590,000) for food and groceries.

According to Kemi, her electricity and gas bills in the UK amount to £150 (N295,000) per month.

She also pays £100 (N196,000) for insurance and puts out a separate £100 (N196,000) as emergency savings.

One other thing Kemi pays for in the UK is a TV licence, which takes £20 (39,000).

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady budgets her earnings in UK

@mrs_akyo said:

"Where do you shop for grocery please?"

Kemi responded:

"I do my grocery shopping at Lidl and Aldi most times and buy most of my fruits at open market."

@Temitee said:

"£550 for rent is so cheap. I pay 2 times that."

