An older Nigerian man has reacted on social media to the tragic death of biker Orowale Kolapo, widely known as Kola Onifoto

Nigerians were thrown into mourning, with many paying tributes to Onifoto, who lost his life in a Lagos motorbike accident

While many people spoke highly of Onifoto, the old man stated that their one-time interaction on social media was saddening

Ufuoma Bernard, a Nigerian man, has caused quite a stir on social media over what he said about late biker Kola Onifoto, who died recently in a motorcycle accident in Lagos.

While social media is awash with tributes to Onifoto, Bernard said his interaction with the biker, who was formerly a military man, was not pleasant.

Man recounts online interaction with Kola Onifoto

Bernard, in a Facebook post, first expressed sadness about the passing away of the 36-year-old. Bernard said that the only time he interacted with Onifoto on social media was on a friend's wall.

According to Bernard, Onifoto was toxic and vulgar to him and did not even consider that he is an old man. Bernard did not shed light on the discussion that led to the unpleasant interaction.

He wrote:

"I'm sad about the unfortunate demise of 35 years old Kola Onifoto but my one chance interface with him on a friend's wall was sad, he was toxic and vulgar to an old man like me."

See his Facebook post below:

Kola Onifoto's death: Reactions trail man's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Mike Ikem Umealo said:

"Whenever people tell you the truth, you call them "toxic and vulgar." Is this post really necessary?"

Jane Odinakachi Obi said:

"And so?

"You can wake him up let him come and apologise to you.

"Your last line was very unnecessary."

Rhema Osibe said:

"I knew Kola was right!

"See your life nau!

"Your best shot is using people’s picture to throw shades!

"Walahi you de travel light intellectually!"

Arakunrin Benjamin said:

"My Egbon will never disrespect anyone without a reason..if he disrespect you then you have commited an error that prompt him to do that."

Onyi Treasure said:

"What did you do to him, someone can’t just be toxic to you… This Facebook is already toxic on its own and people activate their defense mechanism to protect themselves ….I guess something triggered that side of him which is expected from anyone, Even you might not be exceptional….This post isn’t necessary, life can happen to anyone.

"This is a public space and doesn’t owe anyone respect, If you need respect get it from family members."

Fidelis Ozuawala said:

"True, the very first comment I made on a certain post, This Kola replied my comment with curse word, I wasn’t even confronting, he used vulgar words on me. I had to just delete my comment so his replies doesn’t stay. Well, RIP to him, may God accept his soul amen."

