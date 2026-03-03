A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he invented an agricultural machine during his final year project, and explained what it was about

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Adeyemo Inuoluwa, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Adeyemo shared that he bagged a degree in agricultural and environmental engineering from UI.

A UI graduate invents machine during final year project. Photo: LinkedIn/ Adeyemo Inuoluwa

Source: UGC

Machine inventor bags UI engineering degree

On his LinkedIn page, Adeyemo Inuoluwa, shared how he developed a Small-Scale Briquetting Machine for Agricultural Residues during his final-year project.

His LinkedIn post read:

"My final year stretched me in ways I didn't think were possible. I worked on my final year project titled Development of a Small-Scale Briquetting Machine for Agricultural Residues, where I developed and tested a small-scale hydraulic press briquetting machine that converts agricultural waste into usable fuel while juggling tests, deadlines, leadership responsibilities, and final exams.

"Beyond the academic requirement, the project addressed real environmental and waste management challenges. Its impact includes: - Providing a cleaner alternative fuel from agricultural residues - Reducing open burning and the air pollution that comes with it - Promoting better waste management and resource utilization - Supporting environmental health and sustainable energy practices.

"I also hope to further develop this project beyond the academic stage, intending to contribute to the growth of sustainable waste management solutions.

"At the same time, I served as the Social Director for the Agricultural and Environmental Engineering Students Society, University of Ibadan, which meant being actively involved in: - Planning and executing the Freshers’ Welcome - Coordinating activities for AEESSUI Week - Supporting the planning and logistics of the AEESSUI Conference.

"Balancing leadership responsibilities alongside project development, coursework, and final exams required structure, discipline, teamwork, and a lot of late nights. Alongside academics and leadership, I’ve also been building my path into cybersecurity.

"Before my final year, I had already gotten the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate and also finished my personal 100 Days of Cybersecurity challenge During my final year, I wasn’t able to go as deep into cybersecurity as I wanted.

"The focus had to shift to immediate academic and leadership responsibilities. Now that the season is over, I’m fully active again and currently: - Taking the IT Automation with Python program on Coursera - Enrolled in the Network Defense course on Cisco Networking Academy - Getting back to consistent hands-on practice in cybersecurity Final year taught me something important: growth isn’t always fast or visible.

"Sometimes you slow down to handle what’s in front of you, but staying committed to the direction makes the difference. I’m also grateful to share that I’ve been inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

"So, I’m reintroducing myself: ADEYEMO INIOLUWA ADENIYI (GMNSE) B.Sc. Agricultural and Environmental Engineering University of Ibadan I’m glad to be done. And excited for what comes next."

University of Ibadan student celebrates his graduation. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng